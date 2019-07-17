Your daily horoscope: July 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart are under excellent stars on your birthday but you must not treat love as just a game. One particular relationship needs to be worked on over the coming year and if you get it right then both your days and your nights will be glorious!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t push yourself too hard for the remainder of the week. You will need time to settle down again after the challenges of yesterday’s eclipse, so be good to yourself and, where possible, be good to other people too. Life doesn’t have to be a war.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone, or something, will requires your undivided attention today, so push all minor matters to the back of your mind and focus only on what must be done. Remember too that love is more important than success and money, more so now than ever before.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find it easy enough to forgive but you must not forget the fact that someone tried to take advantage of you when you were at a low ebb. If they did it once they may try to do it again, so be on your guard at all times.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus in your sign brings love and passion into your life but because Venus is opposed by restrictions planet Saturn today, you may find it hard to express yourself. That’s okay. The people who truly matter know how much you care for them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste your time and energy on people and situations that don’t matter, and certainly don’t waste your money on things you don’t need to own. You need to control your emotions today, and you need to keep a tight hold on the purse strings, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem incredibly romantic of late but there is a danger that you will go too far and make public feelings that should have been kept to yourself. It’s not like you to be this open about the workings of your heart. Whatever has got into you?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you try to impress employers and other important people the more likely it is they will think you are getting too big for your boots, so tone down your act a bit. The people who matter know what you can do, so don’t force it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone who is usually the life and soul of the party seems a bit down at the moment and you should make it your business to bring the smile back to their face. Remind them of the all the good things they have going for them – including your friendship!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One way or another you will get your way today but if you are smart you won’t be too forceful, especially with people who are likely to push back if they feel you are being a bit high-handed. Persuade people Sag, don’t try to compel them.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s journey through the relationship area of your chart has brought a number of interesting new people into your life but there is no guarantee they will stick around. If someone you have feelings for needs to move on today you must let them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If your instincts tell you that a calculated risk of some kind could pay off in a big way then by all means go for it. But if there is money at stake you are advised not to put all your hard-earned cash in one pot. Keep something in reserve.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to enjoy being the centre of attention and can expect the spotlight to be on you for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Make the most of the situation but stay in control as well – there are more important things than being popular.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com