Your daily horoscope: July 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Are you making the most of your talents? Have you reached the goals you set for yourself at the start of the year? Chances are you don’t need to do anything radical, but you do need to get serious about your No. 1 aim. It’s now or never Cancer.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to be so pessimistic about your prospects. Yes, there have been a few setbacks of late but all have been minor and none have the potential to truly hurt you. A new and more positive phase is about to begin, so prepare yourself for it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You could be in for a pleasant surprise this weekend as a friend or family member goes out of their way to bring something good into your life. If you get the chance to accompany them to a social event then go for it – you’ll enjoy it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do you give up when faced with overwhelming odds, or do you make an extra special effort to bend events to your liking? Hopefully it will be the latter, because the planets promise that the more you fight the more likely it is you will win.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Put your own needs first this weekend and don’t let it worry you that some people say you are being selfish. The sun will soon be leaving your sign, so you need to get your act together and make sure you get what you think you deserve.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have to do something you don’t want to do over the next 48 hours but that’s okay. As the sun is now just days away from moving into your sign you can put up with a little discomfort. You will soon be calling the shots again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something will occur this weekend that surprises you and while it may not be what you were hoping would happen it will give you the chance to show how tough you can be. As an Earth sign you can be incredibly stubborn, and that’s a good thing!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to take criticism to heart this weekend. It may appear that someone is targeting you in a way that isn’t fair but if you react you could open yourself up to claims that you are being far too thin-skinned. Whatever they say, just ignore it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Forget about work and making money and put all your energy into having a good time. As the sun moves toward to the end of its journey through one of the best areas of your chart, aim to have as much fun as you can possibly handle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The simple fact is you have been working too hard and worrying too much and are desperately in need of a break. There comes a point where the more you do the less gets done, and you are at that point now, so ease up and just relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This can and will be a wonderful weekend, and it could be more wonderful still if you go out of your way to show loved ones how much you care for them. Forget about what you need and find out what they need – and get it for them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is nothing you can do about someone’s irrational behaviour so don’t bother trying. The more you try to reason with them the more they will dig in their heels and refuse to see sense. Let them get on with it and suffer the consequences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Good news and bad news will arrive in equal measure over the next 48 hours, but overall you are still on the up side of the curve, so be positive. Most likely even the bad news could have beneficial consequences if you react to it in the right way.

