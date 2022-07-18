Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Strive to think the best of people over the coming year – yes, even those people who constantly give you a hard time. If you refuse to sink to their petty level the universe will reward you with its greatest gift – peace of mind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can get through a remarkable amount of work today but if you are smart you won’t spend every minute trying to move up in the world. Loved ones are important too so remember to schedule time for your family – both you and they will benefit from it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you honestly believe that you are not getting the respect you deserve on the work front then do something about it. Pull out all the stops and show what you can do. By the middle part of the week you will be a star.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Financial issues will become increasingly important over the next few days and what matters most is that you don’t give in to the almost irresistible urge to go on a spree. If you do you may learn about the value of money the hard way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus moves into your birth sign today and with it will come the feeling that all things are possible, that even the smallest of efforts will bring massive results. It won’t be that easy, of course, but good things will certainly be coming your way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t worry too much if someone in a position of authority is in a bad mood today. Most likely it’s because they had a rough weekend and it may take a day or two for their emotions to stabilize. Stay out of their way for now if you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you cannot afford to waste your precious time on people who are too lazy to make an effort for themselves. If they get into difficulties you are under no obligation to rescue them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t worry if your get up and go seems to have got up and gone. The planets indicate you need to start off at a slow and easy pace this week and build up speed later on. Give your mind and body a much-needed rest. There’s always tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The most important thing now is that you believe in yourself. If you have faith in your own abilities others will pick up on your positive vibrations and will be more inclined to make good things happen for you. Your mind creates your reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone in a position of authority gives you a hard time today the best thing you can do is shrug it off as one of those things. The worst thing you can do is hit back at them, because that’s how they are hoping you will react.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not agree with what a friend or family member is doing but the bottom line is it’s none of your business, so get on with your own life and don’t waste time trying to talk them out of it – it’s highly unlikely you will succeed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You should know by now that if you fear the worst the worst is more likely to happen, so quit with the negative thoughts and be positive in everything you say and do. If it doesn’t make you smile then it’s not right for you – it’s that simple.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The only danger as the new week begins is that because you are so sure of your own abilities you could bite off more than you can chew. It’s great that you believe in yourself to such a high degree but you have limits like everyone else.

