HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A succession of good things, and good people, will come your way over the next 12 months and you must greet each and every one of them as if you deserve them, because you do. The universe wants you to experience the best it has to offer.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Recent events have not been easy but better times are coming and by the time the weekend rolls around the cosmic tide will be moving in your favour again. Never doubt that the good times will return, maybe sooner than you think.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Put feelings of regret and remorse behind you and march into the future with your head held high and with hopes to match. Life is good and getting better by the moment and in a matter of days you will see concrete proof of that fact.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What goes right today will benefit you in numerous ways. What goes wrong today won’t cost you in any substantial sense. With the sun in the money area of your chart you can afford to take a few risks, so long as they are not outrageous.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is still time to start something new and amazing, even though the sun is coming to the end of its journey through your sign. What do you dream of doing that is truly special? Why have you not yet begun? Whatever the reason, get on with it now!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A great offer will come your way over the next 24 hours but is it too good to be true? The planets indicate that your luck is well and truly in at the moment, so don’t fear seizing opportunities that others might be reluctant to take.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Good fortune is heading your way and you must meet it halfway. Don’t hold back for even a moment – trust your instincts and march confidently in whatever direction they point you. It won’t be long before you are enjoying both applause and rewards.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart suggests you may soon be moving up in the world. A promotion is a real possibility, as is a rise in salary. People in positions of authority are well aware how much your talents are worth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Too often you expect perfection of yourself when such a thing is impossible and that could be a problem today. By all means aim for excellence in everything you do but don’t lose sight of the fact that you are human like everyone else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make use of the sun in the wealth area of your chart to make changes to your investments that will protect you from the financial ups and downs that are beginning to bite. It may not be your way to play safe but sometimes you have to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It will pay you to be a bit more laidback in the way you choose to look at the world. Also, stop worrying so much about the direction your life appears to be moving. If you let fate take its course today you will love where you end up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to be in one of those moods where you need to go out and do battle and conquer the world. You may, however, accomplish more if you point your energy back at yourself and do battle with those inner demons that too often limit your actions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun moves out of the most dynamic area of your chart on the 23rd, so you still have time to do something big, something that changes your life – and maybe the lives of those around you – for the better in a really profound way. Get to it!

