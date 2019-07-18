Your daily horoscope: July 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Whatever it is you want most in this life you can quite easily bring it into existence over the coming year. Just make sure before you wave your magic wand that it’s what you truly desire, because once it is yours you can’t give it back.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your thoughts may be on your work and career but you must not neglect matters closer to home. With Venus moving through the domestic sector of your chart you must make time for those you love. Share your dreams and watch them come true together.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Travel and social activities are under excellent stars at the moment, so don’t sit at home watching the TV or wasting your time online, get out into the world and have some good, old-fashioned fun. Wherever you go you’ll be the No. 1 attraction.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Opportunities to improve yourself can be found in almost any direction now, so get up and get at ’em and start making things happen. Can it really be that easy? Yes it can – nothing is beyond your capabilities if you want it and if you strive for it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Venus in your sign makes a perfect link to Neptune, planet of imagination, so let your mind roam free and give yourself permission to dream. What you visualize now and over the next few days could become your reality in the very near future.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be happy with some of the changes taking place in your world at the moment but the planets suggest you will benefit from them, so keep a low profile and don’t make waves – or it could be you who falls out of the boat!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t lack for good ideas today, nor will you lack for the confidence to make use of them, but you must not keep them to yourself. The planets indicate quite strongly that if you are generous with your ideas the payoff will be massive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your everyday routine has become a bit too predictable, now is the time to freshen it up a little. Today’s link between Venus, your ruling planet, and Neptune, will give you some ideas as to how to improve the quality of your life, your working life in particular.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Things are going so well for you now that you worry you will suddenly wake up and realize it has all been a dream. The good news is it’s not a dream but reality. The great news is it’s going to get even more dreamlike over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Family matters are under excellent stars today, so even if there have been a few harsh words of late you can easily patch things up and get along with loved ones again. Something else to keep in mind: never let money get in the way of romance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do something special today, something that you will remember for weeks, months, maybe even years to come. Perhaps the most special thing you can do is to let those you love know just how much they mean to you. Don’t just say it – prove it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem to be working exceptionally hard of late and that’s good. What’s even better is that you are not primarily working for yourself but for other people. In the fullness of time your generosity of spirit will come back to you in a big way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, planet of universal love, links with Venus, planet of personal love, today, so your dealings with people from all walks of life will benefit both them and you in ways you cannot yet understand. Love is, and always will be, the key to everything else.

