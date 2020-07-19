Your daily horoscope: July 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you change just one small thing on your birthday this year that one small thing will radiate outward like ripples on a pond until everything changes, and in your favour. Ultimately, it’s not the big things that matter but the little things you do with love.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Changes on the home front are to be expected but on the whole they will work in your favour. A dispute of some kind has dragged on too long, so take this opportunity to deal with it once and for all. You don’t have time for emotional games.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Take no prisoners this week – make sure that anyone who annoys you is treated with the contempt they deserve. But if you do get angry Taurus, get angry with the right people. Not everyone deserves to be on the receiving end of your rage.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your attitude toward money and other material things will change over the next two or three days. But don’t go to extremes and start behaving as if what you own and earn is of no importance at all. You still need to find ways to makes ends meet.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This week’s new moon in your sign will give you one final chance to finish something big, something important. Put everything else, including your love life, on hold for the next two or three days and go all out to make your mark on the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What you need to understand is that negative circumstances are very often the product of negative thinking. That isn’t to say that you are responsible for all the bad things happening in the world, but they might not look so bad if you were a bit more upbeat.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The only thing that matters now is that you believe in what you are doing and that you do it to the very best of your ability. Don’t let anyone, not even the people you are closest to emotionally, get in the way of your dreams. Be amazing Virgo.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

So many things have changed beyond recognition of late that you probably think there can be no more surprises. But you would be wrong. The Cancer new moon will upset the applecart on the work front – again. How can you take advantage of the situation?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This is an extremely important time for you, a time when every move you make, no matter how small, is likely to be of huge significance. Both the good and the bad will be magnified this week, so make sure you think before you speak and act.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

How well have you been using the gifts you were born with? If that question embarrasses you a bit then what happens as the sun moves in your favour on the 22nd will bring opportunities aplenty to make up for your failures. You can still be great.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something unusual will occur this week – there will be peace and goodwill all around you! The past few weeks have been more than a little heated and hectic, but now the cosmic picture is changing and you should have space to catch your breath again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There have been so many shocks in your world of late that you have probably grown used to living on the edge. One more shock is likely to come with Monday’s new moon but after that things will settle down again – for a few days at least!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What is it you want most from life? Then go out and get it! The approaching new moon endows you with all the power and all the purpose you will ever need to turn your dreams into realities – but first, of course, you’ve got to make a start!

