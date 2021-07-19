 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: July 19

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Life is what you choose to make of it. That has always been true but never more so than now as your birthday chart urges you to make the most of the talents you were endowed with at birth. Give your all this year, then give even more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may not be true that all your dreams are about to come true but enough of them will to keep you interested. The sun’s move into Leo in midweek could be a turning point. It’s certainly an invitation to start having fun.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be one of the less expressive members of the zodiac, emotionally at least, but you won’t be able to hide your feelings for one particular person this week. Let them know they mean the moon and the stars to you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There’s still enough time, just, to give your money situation a boost before the needs of relatives and loved ones start eating into your reserves. The trouble is you are a real pushover for hard-luck stories, even when you suspect they’re not true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make the most of the sun’s last few days in your sign to bring a project to a successful completion or, failing that, make sure it is in a good enough state to carry on with at a later date. Don’t waste your time on trivial matters.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your special time of year is about to begin and when the sun enters your sign on Thursday your mood will improve rapidly and radically. Never forget that it’s the way you choose to approach life that determines what kind of life you get to enjoy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Life just keeps on getting better and over the next few days there will be occasions when you wonder if you’ve been dreaming it all and will wake up to find that none of it is true. Don’t worry, it’s all real and it’s all good.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A last big push on the work front this week should bring something you’ve been labouring over to a successful conclusion, so you must keep going, even if you feel tired. Dig deep and find those reserves that are always there but so seldom get used.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you feel the need to get away from your current environment then make the effort over the next few days. Even if your responsibilities keep you tied to your desk or your home base you can still make big plans for later in the year.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you can get past the idea that there are people in the world you need to avoid then the coming week should be a lot of fun. You’ll no doubt encounter a weirdo or two along the way but overall the human race is not so bad.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you get the chance to spend time with people you adore as the new week begins then take it and do something romantic together. Too often in life you put work first but now the planets are screaming at you to give love a chance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry if you feel a bit rundown as the week begins because your energy will pick up dramatically when the sun changes signs on Thursday. That’s when friends and loved ones will invite you to join forces and do something wonderful together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The past few weeks have been a real roller-coaster ride but you’ll be the first to admit it was a lot of fun! In a matter of days though you will need to get serious about your work and your daily routine. You can’t ride for free forever.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

