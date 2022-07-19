Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must trust your instincts over the coming year, especially if there is money at stake. Mercury’s influence on your birthday means you will see opportunities to enrich yourself way before your rivals know they exist and you must take advantage of that.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Pluto’s influence in the career area of your chart may lead you to believe that someone in a position of authority has got it in for you but could you be over-reacting? Just because they’re not very friendly does not mean you have to be enemies.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stay calm and deal with whatever new challenges the day throws at you. No doubt that is easier said than done but unlike some people you have what it takes to turn testing situations into personal triumphs. Make sure your mind rules your emotions today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You know you are capable of so much more than you have been achieving of late, so stop wasting time on activities that are of no importance and raise your game to a much higher level, one from which you can look down on your rivals.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more a colleague or employer gives you a hard time today the more self-controlled you must be. Almost certainly they are hoping you will react to their provocations and in doing so make yourself look bad – but you’re far too smart to fall for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury, planet of the mind, moves into your birth sign today and almost immediately you will recognize that you need to cash in on your talents. The more you expect of yourself over the next few days the more you will accomplish.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find it difficult to take someone’s warnings seriously today but the planets indicate they know what they are talking about, so listen and learn. What you want to hear and what you need to hear may be two entirely different things.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Act fast today and don’t waste time worrying if what you are doing is justified. The planets indicate this is one of those occasions where the winner writes the history of what happened and why, so make sure you are first past the finishing post.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Changes on the work front are likely over the next few days as first Mercury then the sun move into the career area of your chart. Opportunities to impress important people will be abundant but you won’t be the only one eager to get noticed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The cosmic picture is changing and it won’t be long before you can stop worrying about money matters and family issues and start having fun again. You’ve worked hard to reach your current position and thoroughly deserve a little down time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Partners, colleagues and loved ones will be even more demanding than usual over the next 24 hours but that’s okay. You will know exactly what to say and do to win them round to your way of thinking – which, of course, is sure to be right!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Ignore any negative comments that come your way and keep moving toward your ultimate goal. Your rivals may not be able to see the bigger picture but you can and that knowledge will guide and support you. Other people’s opinions simply don’t matter.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have been far too nice of late and need to rediscover that streak of ruthlessness that exists deep within you. The more certain people see you as a soft touch the more shocked they will be when you turn and put the bite on them.

