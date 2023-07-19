Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your imagination every chance you get over the coming year, even if friends and loved ones say you need to get your head out of the clouds. What you imagine one day could easily be your reality the next, so dream on and dream big.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may become necessary to point a rival in the wrong direction today and while you may not enjoy using underhand methods it seems there is no other way. Don’t feel too bad about it – if the roles were reversed they would not hesitate to mislead you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have made considerable gains in recent weeks and there is still time to make another one between now and the weekend when the sun changes signs. Trust what your instincts tell you and act swiftly and decisively if you see an opportunity to make a profit.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A work colleague has not been easy to get on with of late but that does not mean you should now consider yourself enemies. If they make life tough for you over the next 24 hours make sure you give as good you get – they’ll respect you for that.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you like to call the shots but it will pay you to let other people lead the way between now and the weekend. You will achieve more as an equal member of a team than you will by being the boss.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been under a lot of pressure in recent weeks but you came though unscathed and now have good reason to believe the worst is behind you. Not only is the worst behind you but there is every indication the best is around the next corner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more other others expect you to do as they say the more you must make it clear to them that you have no intention of running here, there and everywhere at their command. Make it your task today to win back the right to be your own boss.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have made efforts above and beyond the call of duty in recent weeks and very soon you will get the rewards you deserve. All those times when you wondered whether it was worth making an effort will be swept away by the good things coming your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make a conscious effort not to be so possessive over the next 24 hours. Sometimes you can be passionate to the point of obsession but the planets warn that could work against you both at home and at work. A more easygoing approach will work wonders.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the work and wellbeing area of your chart means you don’t have to push yourself too hard – in fact you are likely to accomplish more in the long-term if you take things easy for a while. Do nothing major today, and do it well!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A more direct approach to partnership matters may be called for today, especially if your attempts at forgiveness and reconciliation have failed. The sad fact is one particular person has not responded to the gentle touch, so now a much tougher line is needed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the money area of your chart looks a bit turbulent today, so maybe this is not the best time to take risks that could quickly go wrong. The more cash you keep in your pocket the easier it will be to ride out the storm.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

According to the planets you are being far too critical of yourself and need to recognize that mistakes are an acceptable part of life. Whatever errors you think you have made, forgive yourself for them and move on to a better and brighter future.

