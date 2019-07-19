Your daily horoscope: July 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury moves back into your sign on your birthday, which suggests you have some kind of unfinished business to take care of. What is it that worries you and keeps you awake at night? Make resolving that issue the focus of the coming year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may seem as if partners and loved ones are more emotional than usual but only because they have personal issues to deal with that are making them behave erratically. Do what you can to assist them but also give them space to sort themselves out.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets indicate you will need to be on top of your game, physically, mentally and emotionally, today and over the weekend. A lot will depend on the attitude you choose to adopt, so be positive and believe you deserve to succeed, and you will.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Forget about what may have gone wrong in the past and focus only on what can go right in the future. Your potential is almost unlimited but it is up to you to make things happen – the good things in life won’t just fall into your lap.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you get involved in a friend’s personal issues without them asking you to the results could be dire. The planets warn that those around you are somewhat touchy at the moment, so even if your intentions are noble keep your distance and help from afar.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your sign endows you with so much energy and so much ambition but as mind planet Mercury slips back into the most sensitive area of your chart today you may lack in self-belief. Keep reminding yourself of all the good things you have to look forward to.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have been looking to distance yourself from someone whose presence in your life has become a bit of a burden now is the time to make your move. Choose your words carefully but leave them in no doubt you intend to see less of them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The pace of life has picked up a lot of late and by and large you have managed to keep up, but in some areas you need to slow down and give more thought to what you are doing and why. Ask yourself: What is the ultimate aim?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in the career area of your chart is making things happen on the work front but other cosmic influences have got you thinking deeply about your long-term aims. Don’t let your thoughts take over completely though – ultimately it’s deeds that matter most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a definite luck factor working in your favour at the moment but with mind planet Mercury in one of its retrograde phases you have a tendency to think the worst. What happens today will benefit you in numerous ways, so don’t worry about it – embrace it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to move up in the world then you must take action right now. While your rivals are still considering their options you can be getting way ahead of them by following your instincts and being open to any and all opportunities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The universe is on your side and wants to help you, but first you must demonstrate that you are ready to risk your comfortable position and strike out in a bold new direction. Today is the first day of the rest of your life. Make it a great one.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What other people tell you today may sound sincere but you are strongly advised to read between the lines to get at what it is they really mean. While communications planet Mercury is moving retrograde you must question everything – everything – you see and hear.

