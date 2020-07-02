Your daily horoscope: July 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you make a conscious effort to look beyond and beneath the surface appearance of things this year you may discover some interesting facts about the world you inhabit. You may also realize that nothing you experience in this life occurs truly by chance.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Any domestic matters that need sorting must be dealt with before the weekend comes around. Sunday’s lunar eclipse will see you having to take care of at least one and maybe several crises, so make sure loved ones are fully on your side now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you can, get out and about and see and be seen today. If you can’t, do it remotely. It is important – in fact it’s essential – that other people know who you are and what you are up to, otherwise they may overlook you when it comes to handing out the goodies.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You are usually pretty good at making deals, but while your ruling planet Mercury is still moving retrograde you are strongly advised not to commit yourself to anything you are not 100-per-cent sure about. Always make certain you’ve got an exit route.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is your time of year and you can do with it what you please. You would, however, be wise to steer clear of antagonizing people you may need to work with closely in the very near future. Make allies, not enemies, over the next few days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You won’t get much of a practical nature done today but that’s okay. The approaching eclipse warns that your working routine is going to be hugely disrupted during the early part of the month, so there’s really no point trying to stick to a fixed schedule.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You cannot rely on friends and family members coming to your rescue today, so make sure you don’t get into too much trouble. Affairs of the heart, too, should be treated with caution. Make sure you can tell the difference between true love and temporary affection.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something will occur around the time of Sunday’s eclipse that forces you to admit that your home life needs healing. Between now and then do everything in your power to stay on good terms with family members and more long-distance relatives.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be times today when you want nothing more than to get away from your current environment and do something different. But it’s unlikely that you will be able to. The universe demands that you take care of what is in front of you first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be one for keeping secrets – in fact you quite enjoy a good gossip – but what you discover today can and must be kept to yourself. If you whisper it to even one single person it’s guaranteed that soon everyone will know – and you will be blamed!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Partnership matters are under important stars now and by the time of Sunday’s lunar eclipse in your sign it will be clear what needs to be done to strengthen some relationships and end others. Luckily, you’re not the over-emotional sort. You’ll do what has to be done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will be much in demand socially today but it’s unlikely you will be much in the mood for chatting with friends and relative about everyday things. Too many important events are going on in the world to waste your communication skills on small talk.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have high hopes for something of a creative or artistic nature, but what happens over the next few days could bring some kind of crisis. You will have to decide, once and for all, what is worth carrying on with and what has to be junked.

