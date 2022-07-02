Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s influence on your birthday means you must focus your attention in a single direction and not let it jump around all over the place. You can accomplish a lot this year but you could lose a lot too if you don’t stay on top of things.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Let people in positions of power know that you are ambitious and eager to be given more responsibility, but don’t put yourself in a position where they can take advantage of you. Know your own worth and refuse to be short-changed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The tempo of life will pick up dramatically this weekend and at times may threaten to get out of control, but your steady nature means you won’t let events get on top of you. Some of your more fearful friends will cling to you for protection though.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might be smart to wait and see how things develop this weekend before making far-reaching changes, especially if they are going to cost you serious amounts of money. If you’re lucky others will make changes for you and it won’t cost you a cent.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more desperate you are to make your mark the more likely it is others will find ways to exploit you. Try not to come across as too eager this weekend. Give friends and rivals alike the impression that you have total confidence in your own abilities.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart means you are at the bottom of the yearly cycle, which may explain why you feel a bit subdued. Better times are coming and will be here very soon, so force yourself to be positive this weekend.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

All of a sudden the world seems a much brighter place and although you may not be able to explain why that should be you can and you must take advantage of your more optimistc outlook. Don’t just smile this weekend, laugh out loud.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing this weekend is that you start planning ahead, because it won’t be long before the pace of life becomes so intense that you won’t have time to play things by ear. Know where you are going and how you intend to get there.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to broaden your horizons, both physically and mentally, and the sun in the most adventurous area of your chart will bring no end of opportunities to explore over the next few days. Avoid people who take too narrow a viewpoint of life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your feelings could be somewhat intense this weekend as Mars squares up to Pluto, planet of passion, but you must stay in control. If you let your anger show it will invite others to get angry with you in return and you really don’t need that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may be true that opposites attract but that does not mean someone who is about as different to you as it is possible to get is going to be good for you. Be on your guard this weekend and have an escape route ready just in case.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It is of the utmost importance that you get yourself organized this weekend because some of the challenges coming your way won’t leave much time for thought – you will have no choice but to act swiftly and decisively and live with the consequences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There may be excitement in the air but a deeper part of you can sense there is danger too. The message of the stars this weekend is that you must keep your wits about you, because some of the people you meet could be a bit hostile.

