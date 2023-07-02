Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

No matter how wonderful your plans may be you must make sure you can afford them. The message of the stars on your birthday is that if you don’t cut your coat to fit your cloth you could end up in a cold place this winter!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Everyone will want to be your friend this week. On the work front, especially, colleagues who have not paid much attention to you in the past will suddenly be there for you, eager to do your bidding. Seems you’ve got that leadership glow around you again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you stand back from your current situation and look at it from a higher and wider perspective you will realize things are not as bad as other people have been telling you. Remember, life is not meant to be one long struggle – it’s to be enjoyed.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to be open and honest about your financial situation, especially with people whose fortunes tend to rise and fall with your own. If you let them know what the risks are, as well as the potential benefits, they’re more likely to follow your lead.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun and Mercury will continue to do wonders for your confidence over the next few days and that’s good because the full moon in your opposite sign will bring challenges aplenty. Use your communication skills to win others round to your way of thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you can help friends and family members feel good about themselves this week you will feel good as well. A little bit of flattery is sometimes no bad thing, so let them know how wonderful they are and what they can do to impress you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Whatever challenges you may face over the coming week you have what it takes to confront and master them. Monday’s full moon may bring some hidden feelings to the surface but that’s good because you can then deal with them once and for all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The most important thing this week is that you say what is on your mind, even when you know it will cause a certain amount of grief. Some people seem to have lost touch with reality and you must make it your job to reconnect them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to make more of your potential and what happens over the next few days will point you in the right direction. It may be the opposite direction to where everyone else is going but that’s no cause for alarm. You’re right, they’re wrong, that’s it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Put yourself about more this week so the powers that be get to recognize your face. Find a place where you can be heard and shout your message at the top of your voice. This is no time to be modest – tell the world what you can do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Monday’s full moon in your sign means you need to be careful in situations where people’s feelings are bubbling close to the surface. The wrong word, or even the wrong look, could set them off – and you’re not the sort who enjoys an emotional scene!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may have confidence in your plans but not everyone is so sure and you can expect some opposition this week. It will pay you to listen to what other people say but, of course, you won’t. The way you learn best is from your own mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With both the sun and Mercury moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you honestly believe that all things are possible, for you at least, but Monday’s full moon could put a halt to your plans. Retrace your footsteps and rethink your strategy.

