Your daily horoscope: July 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A solar eclipse on your birthday means you are cosmically blessed, and if you have the courage to reach out and grab what it is that you desire it will forever be yours. You will accomplish everything you set out to do this year, and much, much more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This could be and should be a wonderful day, but a lot depends on your attitude. On the home front, especially, you may need to remind yourself that it’s okay for others to hold different viewpoints to you – it’s not a sign of disrespect.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who thinks you are too stuck in your ways to have a good time has got it wrong in a very big way. You will bring as much passion to your social life today as you do to more serious activities such as your work.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You could be worth a lot more financially by the end of the day, but you could just as easily be worth a lot less, depending on how you choose to invest your money. Take a risk if you must but make sure you know what is at stake.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s solar eclipse in your sign is a magnificent omen of success and if you use the next few hours to clarify in your mind what it is you are after there is no doubt you will get it. Think big, aim high and enjoy life to the full.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are smart you will spend at least some of the day in quiet contemplation of what you have accomplished in life and what you still want to do. Put a name to your dream and then promise yourself that you won’t rest until you reach it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more time you spend with people who seem to be on the same wavelength as you the more likely it is you will do something together that could not have been done on your own. Many big brains are better than just one big brain.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A solar eclipse in the career area of your chart urges you to aim higher than you have ever aimed before. There really is nothing you cannot accomplish now if you put your mind to it, so get busy and make your mark on the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s eclipse will give you a much clearer idea of what is and is not possible and the good news is that even major restrictions won’t be able to hold you back. Stop worrying about what tomorrow might bring and start living more fully today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to attach so much importance to material things. Yes, of course, money and possessions have their place in this life like everything else but they must not have pride of place. That belongs to the one thing money can’t buy – true love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Partnerships and relationships are under excellent stars today and if you make an effort to let loved ones know how much you care for them it could be one of the most joyous days of the year. Don’t hold back – let your emotions guide you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Decide what you want to be doing more of over the next six months, then draw up a plan and get on with it. Don’t waste time and energy on activities that don’t take you closer to your ultimate goal. Every moment and every decision counts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Creatively and romantically anything and everything is possible for you now – yes, it really is that good. Today’s solar eclipse will inspire you to move faster and fly higher than you have ever done before. The only way is up . . . and up . . . and up.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com