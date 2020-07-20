Your daily horoscope: July 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming 12 months is that you ignore any and all criticism. A new moon on your birthday will make the impossible possible, at least for you, so don’t let the naysayers drag you down to their level.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Other people’s problems seem to be taking up a lot of your time, but hopefully not for much longer. In a matter of days you will feel free to tell friends and loved ones that from here on in they fix their own emotional issues.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t take it to heart if someone says something upsetting today – chances are they don’t really mean it, and even if they do there is no reason why you should let it get to you. Talk is cheap, especially their kind of trash talk.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to have a lot to complain about at the moment, but is life really so bad? Today’s new moon will bring an event that is designed to remind you that, compared to most of the world’s people, you actually have it quite good.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have taken more than a few risks in recent weeks, which is great, and today’s new moon in your sign will encourage you to take one more. This could be the big one. This could be the one that finally makes your fortune!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to look for an extreme solution to solve what is really a simple problem. In fact, you don’t have to look for any kind of solution at all. In a matter of days whatever is now vexing you will have sorted itself out.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars today is that while fantasies can be a lot of fun they should never be taken too seriously. Dream your dreams by all means, but if you start expecting them to be real then disappointment will quickly set in.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Know your limits and stay within them today or you could find that someone in a position of power makes a big thing of a relatively small error you have made. Believe in yourself by all means but don’t lose touch with reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Sit back, relax and leave the worrying to others people. That won’t be easy for someone with your passion and intensity but you don’t need to work yourself into a lather about issues that do not directly affect you. Laugh more Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must not let other people do your thinking for you. The world is full of those who say you should believe in this “fact” or that “fact” but the only fact that matters is that you get to choose what events really mean.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you have to tell the world today may not be greeted with much enthusiasm but don’t let that stop you. Sadly, most people would rather bury their heads in the sand then face up to reality, so make it your business to enlighten them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Avoid petty details and strive to see the big picture . That applies to all areas of your existence but especially to your work environment, where some of your colleagues are far too negative in their outlook. Life is good and getting better by the minute.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you need something to take your mind off your worries you will surely get it today. But at some point you really do need to ask yourself why you have been so despondent of late. Today’s new moon will clear your head of needless fears.

