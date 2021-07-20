Your daily horoscope: July 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Group activities of all kinds are under wonderful stars over the coming year, so mix with people who inspire you and learn from them as they learn from you. Under no circumstances allow yourself to be sad or regretful – focus your mind firmly on the future.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A friend could be rather persuasive today but if they ask you to chip in some cash to a project they recently started you would be wise to say “no”. They talk a good deal but in the long-term it may not be such a sure thing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The influence of changes planet Uranus in your sign will make you act in a decidedly un-Taurus manner today and you’ll be open to all sorts of strange ideas. On this occasion they might be worth a risk or two, so go for it 100 per cent.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, will encourage you to look to the future with hope today, and if you start making plans for the next few months they are sure to be inspired. Give your mind permission to explore and don’t be afraid to follow where it takes you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is one of those days when you will see with absolute clarity what is right and what is wrong and what needs to be done to make that understanding work for you. Quieten your mind and listen to your inner voice – it has all the answers you need.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Can you trust what others are trying to tell you? Most likely you can, but for some reason you will be reluctant to act on that information today. Looking back later you may wish you had been a bit less suspicious, but that’s just who you are.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Tune in to the messages the universe is sending you and don’t doubt for a moment that you are favoured by the cosmic powers that be. Strive to be the best Virgo you can be and recognize that others are trying to be their best selves too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An idea that pops into your head out of nowhere could be the inspiration you’ve been waiting for, so make a note of it and put it right at the top of your “to do” list. Don’t let small-minded people talk you out of pursuing your dream.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Partnerships and relationships are under excellent stars today, so make an effort to mix with a wide range of people and don’t be surprised how easy it is to make new friends. Even Scorpios can be sociable when they want to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be prone to all sorts of way-out thoughts today but as long as they stay as thoughts and don’t encroach into real-life situations you’ll be fine. Sometimes Sag you can imagine yourself to be a quite different person to who you really are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s not true that the Capricorn mind moves in a narrow groove – you can in fact be a hugely expansive thinker and you’ll prove that today. You won’t just be interested in big ideas, you’ll want them to be huge, massive, out-of-this-world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Both at home and at work you’ll have some interesting insights into why certain people speak and act the way they do. If nothing else, the fact you can see they’ve got issues will encourage you to be lenient in the way you choose to deal with them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Get out there and have as much fun as is humanly possible. You’ll soon need to get a bit more serious about life but for now there is nothing stopping you showing your smiley face to the world – and the world will smile back at you!

