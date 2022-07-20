Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to rely less on other people’s power and more on your own intuition and self-belief. Make a point of blazing your own trail this year. You don’t need a team behind you to be a success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not care what other people think about what you are doing but they will tell you anyway. It will be easy to get in a war of words with them but it’s really not worth the effort, so stay calm and ignore what they say.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more a friend or work colleague insists that you follow their lead today the more inclined you will be to head in the opposite direct, and quite right too! It’s highly unlikely they are on the right track, so give their urgings a miss.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You like to get along with all sorts of people but sometimes you have to take a stand for what you believe in and that’s what you must do today. Even people in positions of power must not be allowed to get away with telling untruths.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be in an excellent mood at the moment but today’s sun-Pluto link suggests someone will try to burst your bubble. Don’t take what they say seriously and do try to keep them at arm’s length. You can live without their advice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You could let slip a secret you have no right to reveal today and if that happens it may damage an important friendship. Either keep what you know to yourself or be ready to make massive apologies and significant amends later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have been asking a lot of questions of late but not getting too many answers, which is frustrating to say the least. Maybe it would help if you were less intense in your search for the truth. Let it find you when the time is right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try not to be too aggressive either at home or at work. Pluto’s influence in your chart is such that you may get impatient with people who don’t think and act as quickly as you, but what’s the point when nothing you say or do can change them?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been so full of energy and self-belief in recent weeks that you honestly believe all things are possible. There is though a danger you might overextend yourself, so bring your head down from the clouds and recognize you have limits like everyone else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will go out of your way to assist a friend today but don’t expect many thanks for it. The planets indicate they may secretly resent the fact that they need your help to get things done. Be the nice guy you are and help them anyway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Life has got so busy of late that you may fear losing control but being the zodiac’s most organized sign that is unlikely to happen. You may have to juggle your commitments a bit today but you’ll get everything done that needs to be done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no such thing as a free lunch and what happens today will confirm that fact. It will be made clear to you that if there is something you desire you will have to trade for it. Is it a price worth paying? Only you can decide.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Make the most of the sun’s last two days in the most dynamic area of your chart to push ahead with whatever creative project you are currently working on. Ignore those who say you need to slow down – you can relax later on when it’s all finished.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com