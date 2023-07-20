Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to be careful when negotiating one-to-one. Put your trust in facts and figures and don’t let anyone, no matter how friendly they may be, persuade you to follow a course of action you fear could be risky.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A colleague is playing on your fears in the hope that they can profit by any wrong-headed decisions you might make. You know who they are and you know what they say is not to be trusted, so ignore them. Better still, banish them from your life completely.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You cannot just crawl into your shell and pretend that the big, bad world does not exist. Like it or not you have to face the challenges coming your way and you have to fight for those who are unable to fight for themselves. You can do it!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Any kind of detailed work that needs to be done is best left for another time. With Mars and Saturn facing off across important areas of your chart most likely you’ll get the wrong end of the stick and make a mistake. Play safe and take the day off.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You won’t be able to hide your feelings, be they good or be they bad, for a certain person much longer. Allow those feelings to come into the open and deal with the consequences, whatever they may be. It’s good for your soul to be honest.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be the suspicious sort but if your instincts tell you to be wary of someone you would be wise to listen. According to the planets their motives may be less than honest, so err on the side of caution for the next 24 hours.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars in your sign makes you more adventurous than usual but as Saturn is strong as well today it might be wise not to take chances. Partnerships and relationships could quickly fall apart if you take risks that make other people nervous.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get past the idea that you must persuade someone to accept they have made an error of judgment. No matter how compelling the facts may be they won’t want to listen and it could turn nasty if you force them to admit they were wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun and Neptune make a favourable link today, so your powers of insight and imagination will be at a peak. You do, though, need to be sure that the conclusions you reach are based on solid facts rather than on changeable wishful thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A little voice at the back of your head is warning that if you follow a certain course of action you may regret it, but will you listen? You may be in one of those moods where the urge to follow a wayward path is too strong to control.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You have never been the sort to say nice things about people just to keep them sweet and you are not about to change your ways. If a friend or colleague has made a mess of something you must let them know about it in no uncertain terms.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You know that the course a loved one has embarked on will end in disaster but you also know they have no intention of heeding your warnings. So what can you do? You can be there to help pick up the pieces when the inevitable crash comes around.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Mars in your opposite sign warns that someone you are close to on a professional level is not being honest with you. It’s unlikely they are being deceitful on purpose but you still need to protect your interests. Don’t let them make decisions for you today.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com