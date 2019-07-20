Your daily horoscope: July 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming year is that you communicate clearly and simply when giving instructions, both in your personal life and in your career. Being understood is half the battle – and the other half is making sure your orders are followed.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A clash of egos is likely this weekend and even though you may not be involved directly you could easily get caught in the middle. Under no circumstances be tempted to take sides, because even if you choose the winning side you might still end up a loser.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will clash with someone whose viewpoint is pretty much the opposite of your own over the next 48 hours and you must not back down. It may be possible to find areas of agreement but more likely this is a winner-takes-all situation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find yourself up against someone who refuses to see sense today. Don’t waste your time, energy and brain power arguing with them, just let them know what you think, and why, then walk away. There’s no reasoning with some people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful what you say this weekend, because with communications planet Mercury moving retrograde you could say too much and spend the next few days trying to take back your words. Keep your opinions to yourself, at least for the time being.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Others will most likely tell you what you want to hear rather than what you need to hear over the next 48 hours, so stay alert and don’t be taken in by platitudes and promises. There is only one person whose advice truly matters and that person is you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may think that if you don’t seize an opportunity right now then you will miss out completely but it isn’t that simple. According to the planets you would be wise to bide your time while Mercury, your ruler, is under so much cosmic pressure.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Although you might be confident that what you are working on is going to succeed, not everyone is convinced. A large part of your weekend will be taken up trying to persuade colleagues that you are on the right track and just need to keep going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Yes, of course, your life is your own and you can do as you please with it, but don’t expect everyone you meet to support your ambitions. Friends and loved ones may be worried for you but once you start making progress their doubts will disappear.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will need to take extra care when dealing with money matters and business issues this weekend, not least because the planets warn you could get carried away with your big ideas and make an equally big mistake. Get advice from the experts occasionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is every chance that someone will let you down this weekend. The sun close to retrograde Mercury in your opposite sign means you cannot believe what you are told, not even by people you usually trust, so be on your guard in all situations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you let your imagination get the better of you over the next 48 hours you could regret it later on when reality brings you crashing back to earth again. Give your mind permission to roam but keep it under reasonable control as well.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If something goes wrong this weekend there are two approaches you can take: You can try to pin the blame on someone else or you can take responsibility and fix it yourself. The latter approach will win you more friends, and get the situation sorted a lot quicker.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com