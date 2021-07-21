Your daily horoscope: July 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may feel as if an era is coming to an end, and maybe it is, but don’t feel sad about it. Your birthday chart points to a magnificent future, but it is what you do today, and every day from now on, that builds the future brick by brick.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s move into Leo tomorrow will perk you up no end and by the end of the week your energy and enthusiasm levels will be sky-high again. Expect more from yourself, and from other people too – together you can make things happen.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Venus, your ruler, about to move into the most dynamic area of your chart you won’t find it hard to win friends and influence people. Be careful though. If you make promises to everyone you meet you may not be able to deliver on them all.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is absolutely no reason why you should stay in one place or with one group of people. You are a sociable sort by nature and your desire to see new faces and places will be irresistible over the next few days. Get your walking boots on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun’s annual stay in your sign is about to come to an end but that does not mean the next few days can’t be fun, or profitable. Put yourself about over the next 24 hours and make sure influential people know what you can do for them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The old solar year is drawing to a close and when the Sun enters your sign tomorrow you should feel a surge of energy flood through your system. Not only will you be stronger physically but you will be sharper mentally too. Outsmart your rivals.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry if you have been unable to get your ideas across to other people in recent weeks because you’ll get another opportunity very soon. For best results, stop treating life as if it’s an ongoing battle and focus only on what brings you joy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more outgoing you have been in recent weeks the more you will feel the need to withdraw from the world over the next few days. You can’t withdraw completely, of course, but you can find ways to get some more “me” time. You certainly need it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you feel the need to make changes on the work front – up to and including a completely new career direction – you must go for it immediately. Don’t waste time asking others what they think you should do – make up your own mind and then make it happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One of the best times of the year to be a Sagittarius is about to begin, so get your head together and get ready to make a huge splash in the world. There are no limits to what you can achieve, so raise your sights and raise your game.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A more laidback approach to life could do you a lot of good over the next 24 hours, but it could also do you a lot of bad if you allow situations of a partnership nature to get away from you. Get the balance right between work and play.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The consequences of the words you said and the actions you took in recent weeks will become apparent when the Sun moves into your opposite sign tomorrow. There’s still time – just – to say “sorry” and make amends to someone you wronged.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With the sun about to join Mars in the work area of your chart the chances of you falling out with a colleague will rise considerably. But so too will the chances of working successfully together. Don’t let personal feelings encroach on professional matters.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com