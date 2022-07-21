Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A number of things that are currently a mystery to you will soon become crystal-clear. No doubt you will kick yourself for being so slow on the uptake but no matter – you will make up for it on every level over the next 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Creative endeavours will be under excellent stars when the sun changes signs tomorrow and if you have planned carefully and know what your strategy is going to be there is every chance you will succeed in a very big way. Get ready to be a star.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make a point of watching what the people around you do over the next 24 hours, because what you learn from them can be used to further your own ambitions later on. It’s fun being a people-watcher, and sometimes it can be profitable too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The longer you have been tied down to one location the more determined you will be to spread your wings and fly over the next few days. One thing you must do first though: make sure you have enough cash to pay for your trip.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know how to change when the time is right and as the sun is about to leave your birth sign that time is now. Start preparing yourself for a new and exciting adventure and don’t forget that success begins in the mind – your mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No doubt there were times of late when you felt helpless in the face of forces you did not understand, but now the tide is beginning to turn and soon it will be you who wields the power. Make sure you wield it with compassion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your efforts to bring love and laughter to the world have pretty much succeeded in recent weeks but now you need to ease back on your social life and spend more time with your thoughts. Look back with gratitude, then look forward with hope.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be intensely ambitious but your long-term goals are likely to change over the next few days. Keep your options open and don’t commit yourself to anything you are not 100 per cent sure is in your best interests. You’re not on the clock.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you have spent a lot of time and energy on in recent months no longer interests you the way it once did, which means it’s time to move on. Draw a line under the past and start something new over the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Information that arrives out of the blue today will force a rethink of your plans. It could also prompt you to reappraise your outlook on life in general. Maybe a less confrontational approach would work better for you in the long-term?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There were times of late when you were tempted to believe that life was conspiring against you but deep down you know that isn’t true, so stop feeling sorry for yourself and rediscover your fighting spirit. And next time, don’t lose it so easily!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your life has descended into an easygoing routine of late and now you must do something to shake things up a bit. What occurs over the next few days will bring the kind of challenges that force you to raise the tempo, and that’s good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t waste time worrying if what you are planning is going to benefit other people, the only thing that matters is that it benefits you. Friends, family and colleagues will get a big boost too, simply by being tied to you so closely.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com