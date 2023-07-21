Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You know you need to make lifestyle changes but so far have been unwilling to put in the effort. The message of your birthday chart is that it’s time to get serious about your future – a future that is created in the moment each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to give others the impression that you are okay with your current situation when in fact you are deeply worried about it. You may like to believe you can handle challenges on your own but on this occasion you will need some support.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The pace of life is about to change and there will be a lot more to do regarding family affairs early next week, so get what rest you can now. You are under no obligation to exert yourself just because friends and loved ones say you should.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you found impossible to get to grips with earlier in the week will come easily to you today. In fact you will start moving forward again so quickly that you may even question if all those obstacles in your path did in fact really exist.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get serious about an issue you have been avoiding for weeks. If you don’t get it sorted before the sun leaves your sign at the weekend you may find the matter has been taken out of your hands – and not to your benefit.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s no big deal if you are forced to admit that you made an error of judgment. You are human like everyone else and are expected to make mistakes, so hold your hand up and admit you got it wrong, then set about putting it right again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

At some point today you will realize that you have been misled, that someone you thought you could trust has been telling tales that benefit them alone. Don’t get angry about it but do get even. They cannot be allowed to profit from their lies.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is a purpose to your life, no matter how jumbled and meaningless it sometimes appears to be, and what happens today and over the weekend will enlighten you as to what it is. Don’t close your mind to signs that are being sent to help you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

People in positions of authority are going to become increasingly important to you over the next few weeks, so think before you speak and try not to say anything that might make them believe you are more of a threat than an ally. You’re on the same side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Recent events have been confused to say the least and what happens today will complicate matters even more, but there is no reason why you should be overly concerned. Everything will become clear again when the sun moves in your favour this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

After recent upheavals you may now be wondering who you can trust but the really important people in your life are very much on your side, so don’t let the activities of a treacherous few spoil your day. You’re still one of life’s winners.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A relationship that has been a bit icy of late is showing signs of a thaw and you must do everything in your power to make sure the bad feelings melt once and for all. Kiss and make up and get things back to how they were before.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your batteries have all but run flat after a lengthy period of intense activity, so steer clear of tasks that take it out of you physically and reward yourself with a day of relaxation. Above all, steer clear of people whose very presence exhausts you!

