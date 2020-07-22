Your daily horoscope: July 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try looking beyond the usual explanations over the coming 12 months. Whatever appears to be happening in your world try to see it from a new angle. That way of seeing will give you a huge advantage over your more conservative rivals.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you start something new today you are sure to make good progress on it between now and the weekend. As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart you won’t waste any opportunity to show the world what you can do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t waste your time or your energy on people who can’t get past their own emotional negativity long enough to face up to reality. You know who they are you know you can’t help them – but they can certainly make life tough for you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Social activities and travel plans are highlighted and you will want to be on the move and doing things with people you love. Just don’t do too much too soon and exhaust yourself before the weekend arrives, because that’s when the real fun begins.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There were occasions of late when you wondered why the universe had singled you out for so much good fortune, but don’t spend too much time thinking about it because more opportunities are about to arrive. Just trust that you fully deserve it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun moves into your sign today and very soon you will believe that life is worth living again. This is your time of year and you must make the most of it. The future belongs to people who are not afraid to create. Be one of them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You’ve had as much as you are going to take from someone who is always so negative that their mere presence annoys you. Let them know that you no longer want them near you. Be blunt – it’s the only language they understand.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Friendships and group activities are under good stars today, so get out into the world as much as you can and renew contacts that have fizzled out a bit in recent months. People and relationships have rarely been as important as they are now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Avoid other people’s battles today, because if you allow yourself to get involved you may find you cannot get out of them again. No matter what the rights and wrongs of various situations may appear to be you must keep your distance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will be in a cheerful mood over the next few days and the really good thing is it will cheer up those around you too. A surprising number of people take their cue from the way you interact with the world, so smile wide and smile often.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Focus on what is important to you and ignore what is going on in the world at large. That might sound a bit selfish but the planets warn if you allow yourself to be distracted it will cost you in terms of time, effort and maybe money too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You would be wise to give partners and colleagues the benefit of the doubt today, even if they are clearly guilty of something that makes life harder for you. Generally speaking, they are calling the shots now, so stay in their good books.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do you take up an offer that could mean a lot more money but will also mean a lot more work, or do you reject it? It’s your choice, so weigh up the pros and cons and then make your move – or not, as the case may be.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com