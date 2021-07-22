Your daily horoscope: July 22

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Jupiter link on your birthday this year means you could find yourself pulled in two very different directions when it comes to your affections. For best results, try expanding your definition of love to include not just a few but everyone.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Professional relationships need to be handled with kid gloves today as the planets warn you could so easily fall out with a colleague, or maybe your employer, over a matter that is really of minor importance. Don’t make an argument of everything Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be eager to get started on a new project but spend some quality time with those you love first. If you let them know how much they mean to you they won’t mind so much when you have to disappear for hours, even days, at a time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be more mental than emotional by nature but you’re kind-hearted too and over the next 24 hours you’ll get a chance to help someone in need. That does not, however, mean you should try to force them in a particular direction. Respect their free will.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure that your spending power remains high over the next few days. How do you do that? To start with by not wasting small sums of money buying things you don’t really need. Small sums have a tendency to add up very quickly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun joins Mars in your sign today, making you feel even more special than you felt before. One thing you must – repeat, must – get under control though is your tendency to bark orders at everyone, even your friends. Turn on the charm instead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Although the sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart today could make you feel a bit glum you have Venus, planet of love, moving into your sign at the same time. Spend quality time with the people who mean most to you in the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make sure friends and family members know why you need to spend some time by yourself. It’s not because of anything they may have said or done, it’s because you need a bit of space to get your head together. Once you’ve done that, it’s party time again!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Challenges on the work front will come thick and fast over the next few days, and there must be no doubt in your mind that you are capable of dealing with each and every one of them. You like to be tested, because it shows what you can do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This could be and should be a positive time for you as opportunities to improve yourself arrive one after another. There may be many fun things going on in your world but you must not allow them to distract you from making a name for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

A money-making opportunity could come your way between now and the weekend and if it does you must take it seriously. Don’t listen to what the experts tell you – they’re probably wrong as usual – listen instead to your instincts, and act on them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Like it or not you will have to adapt to the way partners want things to be done. The sun’s move into Leo means you don’t have the authority to impose your will on other people – but you can certainly find common ground to do great things together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Venus in your opposite sign over the next few weeks will encourage you to open up and let others know how much you appreciate what they do for you. There’s no need to get tearful about it though – they don’t expect a big show of emotion.

