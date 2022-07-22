Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that it isn’t possible to follow two very different paths and so the time has come to choose between them. One of those paths is morally superior to the other, so it really isn’t much of a choice at all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

As from today everything will start going right for you again. Well, maybe not everything, but the things that truly matter will go from being a source of worry to a source of joy. The best time of the year to get creative starts now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Upheavals on the home front are likely over the next few days but they probably won’t affect you directly. You will though have to help loved ones with whatever emotional problems they are struggling with. Yours must be the voice of reason.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you helped on a personal level not so long ago will go out of their way to repay you for your kindness today. Their efforts may not mean that much to you but you must act as if they do. It’s good politics to be gracious.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun leaves your birth sign today but that is not an excuse to slow down. Use the momentum you have built up in recent weeks to keep moving toward your ultimate goal. If your rivals are smart they won’t stand in your way!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As the sun moves into your birth sign today you hold all the aces, but you won’t be the only one playing a good hand. Instead of stirring things up and creating opposition try working on an equal basis with people who share your overall aims.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not have accomplished as much as you wanted to in recent months but there is no need to beat yourself up about it. One thing you have done is to lay solid foundations, and there is still plenty of time to build on them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A recent addition to your social scene is fated to bring about a life-changing event, so be open to new people and new ideas over the next few days and don’t reject what they tell you just because it sounds too fantastic to be true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone who thinks they can push you around or pull rank on you is going to learn the hard way that no one, but no one, dictates to a Scorpio. The only direction you intend to move in is the direction you have chosen for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As the sun moves into the most adventurous area of your chart today you will be even more inclined than usual to go your own way and do your own thing. The only rules that matter are those you have created for yourself. Follow them and honour them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You want to break free of the restrictions you have been labouring under in recent weeks but are not sure how best to go about it. Keep your eyes and ears open today and over the weekend because the universe is about to send you a clue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do whatever it takes to avoid disputes large and small, because if you get involved in any kind of disagreement it could fester for weeks and take the gloss off all the good things that are going to happen. Strive to be at peace with the world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As the sun enters the work area of your chart today this would be a good time to think about the methods and routines you use on a day-to-day basis. Even if something has worked well for you in the past there is almost certainly a better way.

