Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday means you need to tread carefully when dealing with authority figures. If you act on the assumption that their aims and your aims are very different things you will find it easier to keep some distance between you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just because someone occupies a position of power does not mean you have to agree with every word they say. A sun-Pluto link will put you in a combative mood this weekend, but try not to take on people you have no hope of defeating.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Fate is confronting you with all sorts of challenges at the moment but you are not the sort to get scared and run away. On the contrary, no matter how demanding the tasks you are expected to deal with you will tackle them all with supreme self-confidence.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can make a success of anything you put your mind to now but that is not an invitation to take on too much. Whatever you start over the next 48 hours you will be expected to finish both quickly and efficiently, so be smart about your choices.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is a danger you could pick the wrong side to support in some sort of power struggle this weekend and regret it later on when it becomes clear it’s the side that cannot win. It might be best on this occasion to pick no side at all.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Keep things simple this weekend and don’t try to do everything in one mad rush. The sun’s move into your sign will do wonders for your levels of energy and enthusiasm but there is also a danger you could burn yourself out before you have even begun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Resist the temptation to take what friends and loved ones and colleagues tell you at face value over the next 48 hours. If you refuse to acknowledge the warning signals you could find yourself paying for it over the next few weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how much you trust a certain individual the planets warn you must not let them make decisions for you. They may say they are on your side, and they may even believe it, but the choices they make are unlikely to be in your interests.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun opposes your ruling planet Pluto this weekend, which among other things suggests your plans will be disrupted by people who don’t want you to do your own thing. Don’t get angry about it, just bide your time. They can’t hold you back forever.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t worry if a project you started weeks ago is making slow progress because in a matter of days the cosmic picture will change dramatically and then you’ll be flying again. The fact that you were forced to wait means success will taste all the sweeter.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Are those distress signals you are getting from a loved one for real or are they a sign they just cannot be bothered to help themselves? It may well be the latter, so make sure they have done all they can before you ride to the rescue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn that someone, most likely a work colleague, will let you down this weekend and there isn’t much you can do to prevent it. You can though make a note of their failure and resolve not to rely on them so much in the future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone who thinks rules exist merely to be broken will discover over the next few days that not everyone agrees with them. If they try to pull you into their plans you must resist. Unlike them you don’t need to learn lessons the hard way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com