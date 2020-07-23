Your daily horoscope: July 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Can one person make a big difference? They can if they’re a Leo. Your mission for the coming year is to use your considerable creative talents to help make the world a better place. Don’t use what went before as a guide – blaze your own trail through life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Not everyone is convinced that you know what you are doing but that won’t deter you in the slightest. At this time of year your confidence is even higher than usual, so ignore the doubters and give of your best both at home and at work.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be on the best of terms with a friend or relative at the moment but it won’t develop into anything serious, so don’t worry about it. Emotions will be a little bit frayed over the next few days but you, as always, will stay calm.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you expect to happen today won’t happen, and what you didn’t expect to happen will. The most likely reason for the confusion is that you were using the past as your guide, but this is one of those curious times when past experience doesn’t mean a lot.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how worrying your money situation may be it is nowhere near as bad as you think, so stop fretting and do something practical about it. But remember: anyone who approaches you with any kind of get-rich-quick scheme is not to be trusted.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your boundless self-confidence is infectious and over the next few days you will have no trouble getting people to follow your lead. Which makes it all the more important that what you are doing has a good chance of success. If it fails, your reputation could nosedive!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A number of things in your world may seem a bit topsy-turvy at the moment but that is to be expected. At this time of year many of the things that occur will make little sense, so accept that there will be some confusion – and quit worrying!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why have you allowed other people’s opinions to influence you so much? Whatever the reason you need to gain more confidence in your own beliefs and let them guide you instead. Listen to others by all means but trust your own instincts first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some of the changes taking place in your world may be confusing, and a few even worrying, but there is no need for alarm. The future is still very much what you choose to make of it, so be clear in your aims and be confident in your abilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been through some challenging times of late but with the sun on your side again you will be a lot more relaxed about dealing with situations that previously seemed beyond your control. There are always things you can do to make life more enjoyable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars is that you need to get away from putting the worst possible interpretation on what is going on around you. You may be unhappy with certain events but if you change the way you choose to interpret them they won’t look so bad.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There will be occasions today when you have to do what others demand of you rather than what you demand of yourself. Try not to see that as a negative thing. It could in fact work in your favour. At least you won’t be responsible if things go wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more you try to work out what’s going on the more complicated it seems to get, so just let it be. Almost certainly there is a simple answer but you can’t see it because your perspective is skewed. Give the situation time to work itself out.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com