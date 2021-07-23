Your daily horoscope: July 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your confidence will be so high over the next 12 months that you may start believing you cannot be beaten – at anything! Use your common sense to recognise when you can move full steam ahead and when it might be wiser to move at a slower pace.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you can take on the world and win now the sun is moving through the most dynamic area of your chart but don’t push your luck too far. The moment you become over-confident in your abilities is the moment you could be most at risk.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may seem to you that the way out of a difficult situation is pretty obvious but others just can’t see it, which is frustrating to say the least. Do what you think is best today but don’t expect partners and loved ones to agree with you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to make promises you will most likely have a hard time keeping. Your way with words is such that you find it so very easy to tell others what they want to hear, but that may not always be in their best interests, or yours!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to be on the move today then by all means get going, but don’t think you’ll get from point A to point B for free. Make sure you’ve got enough spare cash in your pocket to pay for the journey there and back again.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is your time of year and you won’t let anyone or anything hold you back from having a good time or from moving up in the world. Give yourself permission to shine but let those around you shine a bit too, if only to enhance your glory.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t let minor differences of opinion develop into major disputes today. Just because a friend or loved one does not share your enthusiasm for something does not mean you have to go your separate ways. There are still plenty of things you agree on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If colleagues say you must knuckle down and get your work finished, ignore them. At this time of year, while the Sun is moving through the friendship area of your chart, you must take every opportunity to get out into the world and have fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

According to the planets you risk making a mess of something because you are aiming to get too much done too soon. On the career front especially you have all the time in the world to make a name for yourself, so don’t rush things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Although your ruling planet Jupiter is strong today you are advised not to let your enthusiasm carry you away, because there’s no telling where you might end up! Remember, the further you travel the longer it will take you to get back home again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t allow a lack of cash to hold you back from enjoying yourself. There are still plenty of things you can do that are a lot of fun but don’t cost a lot of money, so use your imagination and spend some quality time with friends and family.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Relationship issues will dominate today and over the weekend and you must stand firm when others make demands of you that are clearly unreasonable. You owe nothing to them but you owe it to yourself to make sure you are not taken advantage of.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There may be a temptation to try to get a dozen things finished by close of play today so you can enjoy an easy weekend but it won’t work out that way. Even if you do manage to get everything done you’ll be too exhausted to care!

