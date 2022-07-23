Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday will have ideas fizzing around in your head on a non-stop basis this year. Some of those ideas have the potential to transform your existence but you cannot possibly chase after them all, so be selective.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Work hard and play hard this weekend but don’t expect too much of yourself or take it to extremes. The planets are aligned in a way that encourages you to have fun, so ease back on the heavy stuff and find ways to enjoy yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Mercury, planet of communication, is aligned with luck planet Jupiter this weekend, so it’s likely good news will be coming your way. It may not look that good to start with but give it time – there’s a nice surprise in there somewhere.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do you admit that you have made a mistake and throw yourself on the mercy of friends and colleagues or do you keep it to yourself and hope they don’t notice? Honesty is by far the best policy and they will respect you for it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A business opportunity may be tempting but there is no guarantee it will be a success, so think long and hard before you commit time and money to it. Don’t trust what other people tell you, trust your own instincts – they’re seldom wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be eager to get out there and show what you can do but a little bit of planning now will bring huge success later on. Keep your enthusiasm in check and the moment an idea pops into your head make sure you write it down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Jupiter, planet of good fortune, this weekend, so it’s likely you will be in the right place at the right time with the right people to take advantage of an unexpected convergence of events. Don’t over-think it, just act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Help yourself before you help other people this weekend. That might sound self-centred but if you feel safe and comfortable you will be better able to help others feel safe and comfortable too. It’s not a selfish approach, it’s the right approach.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Resist the temptation to pick an argument with someone in a position of authority. You may be 100-per-cent convinced that you are right and they are wrong but that won’t matter in the slightest. They have the power to make your life difficult.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun and Mercury in your fellow fire sign of Leo are boosting your confidence no end but other influences urge you to keep your feet on the ground. Your dreams will come true soon enough, so be patient and wait for the right moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your anger with a certain individual may be justified but you won’t gain anything by giving in to your own negative emotions. The best way to deal with this person is to pretend their actions have no effect on you – better still, pretend they don’t even exist.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There will be plenty going on in your life this weekend but it may feel as if you are being swept along by events over which you have no control. Why should that bother you? Go with the flow and trust that the universe has your back.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

To get the best from the next few days you must prepare carefully. That means looking ahead and trying to figure out what obstacles are likely to be in your path. Don’t just throw yourself at the world, make sure you have a realistic strategy.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com