Your daily horoscope: July 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s quite likely that you will profit from other people’s misfortunes this year, but you must not allow yourself to feel bad about it. Life is full of ups and downs and if it’s your turn to be on the rising side of the curve then by all means enjoy it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Life is about to get a lot busier than it has been of late, but in a good way. As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart, creative ideas will come thick and fast and soon you will be working on something big – and profitable.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A dispute can be resolved quite easily today but it is up to you to make the first move and get everyone together so you can thrash out a deal. Make an effort to see every viewpoint and don’t think others are stupid just because they don’t agree with you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It will be up to you to play the peacemaker over the next 24 hours as friends and family members take very different views on what needs to be done. However, if your best attempts to mediate fall flat then withdraw your services and let them get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You no longer have either the time or the patience to play silly games. As the sun moves out of your sign today you must not waste a second on people who carry around too much emotional baggage. Either they grow up or you move on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What other people think, say or do is no longer of any importance – as the sun begins its annual journey through your birth sign today the only opinions that matter are the ones you give to the world. And, as always, you will have plenty to say!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The most important thing now is that you take a break and give both your mind and your body time to recover from recent events. Not even a Virgo can operate on the edge indefinitely, so be kind to yourself and take a vacation. You deserve it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

On the creative level this is potentially one of the best days of the year for you. It will be even better if you seek out people who share your aims and ambitions and pool your resources, both mental and physical. Together you will be unbeatable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As the sun moves into the career area of your chart today you must strive to be a bit more ambitious. Someone important has got their eye on you and if they like what they see this could be the start of a hugely successful phase.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you need inspiration then what happens today will make life interesting again. However, if you want it to stay interesting you will have to adjust the way you choose to look at the world. Never forget that it’s your mind which creates your reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

How serious are you about a relationship? That question will nag at you today and it’s obvious that at some stage you are going to have to choose whether to carry on with it or walk away once and for all. Only you can decide.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The next few weeks are going to be mainly about relationships and, more importantly, how you choose to deal with them. Promise yourself that no matter what happens you won’t let your emotions dictate your responses. Listen to your heart but use your head.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s quite likely that between now and the end of the week you will come under fire from someone who does not agree with your opinions, and it’s essential that you stick up for yourself and what you believe. If you don’t, then who will?

