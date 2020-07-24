 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: July 24

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Just because you are friendly and easygoing does not mean you cannot be ambitious as well. In fact, the way you deal with people will have a big effect on your fortunes this year. Success will come when you learn to win for others as well as for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There may be times today when you find it hard to take things seriously – and certain people will make you laugh out loud with the foolishness of their actions. Be that as it may you still need to stay sharp. Look out for creative opportunities.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It isn’t true that life is a lottery or a random series of events – deep down there is meaning to what goes on in the world. Keep that thought in mind today for when things seem to start falling apart. Look for the key that holds it all together.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not take on any more responsibilities. You are doing more than enough already and if you allow yourself to be talked into yet more chores and commitments you will regret it over the weekend. Leave yourself plenty of time to have fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As a cardinal sign you usually find a way to get what you want, but the planets warn that what you desire at the moment may be beyond you in terms of cost. Do you really need it? Is there a cheaper substitute to be had? Give it some thought.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are no doubt full of energy and brimming with confidence now the sun is in your sign, but you also need to look ahead and plan carefully. If you just throw yourself at life and hope for the best you could fall short of your full potential.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is one of those days when the way you approach life determines what kind of life you get to live. If you expect the worst you will get the worst – but if you expect the best it could turn out to be the most wonderful experience you’ve ever had!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everything in life happens for a reason, and while you may not entirely believe that you are nevertheless advised to act as if you do. There is a wider plan at work in the universe, so trust your instincts and follow where they lead you with confidence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must put career matters first over the next few days, because if you allow the working side of your life to plod along as usual you could miss out on a wonderful opportunity. This is no time to get stuck in a rut Scorpio – you must be bold!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who thinks you are an easy touch is in for a big surprise. While it’s true you don’t like taking life too seriously, it isn’t true you think like a fool. Just because you’ve got a smile on your face doesn’t mean your brain isn’t working.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If it feels that something is not quite right with your world then you must make it a priority to find out what it is. It may be just a small worry at the back of your mind but it could grow big very quickly if you choose to ignore it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be honest with yourself Aquarius, especially over partnership matters. At this time of year more than most the way you interact with other people will have a knock-on effect on all your doings, both personal and professional. Stay sharp.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be able to explain why you distrust someone but you know from long experience that it is always a mistake to ignore what your instincts try to tell you. You don’t have to confront them, but you do need to stay out of their way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies