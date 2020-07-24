Your daily horoscope: July 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Just because you are friendly and easygoing does not mean you cannot be ambitious as well. In fact, the way you deal with people will have a big effect on your fortunes this year. Success will come when you learn to win for others as well as for yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There may be times today when you find it hard to take things seriously – and certain people will make you laugh out loud with the foolishness of their actions. Be that as it may you still need to stay sharp. Look out for creative opportunities.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It isn’t true that life is a lottery or a random series of events – deep down there is meaning to what goes on in the world. Keep that thought in mind today for when things seem to start falling apart. Look for the key that holds it all together.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must not take on any more responsibilities. You are doing more than enough already and if you allow yourself to be talked into yet more chores and commitments you will regret it over the weekend. Leave yourself plenty of time to have fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As a cardinal sign you usually find a way to get what you want, but the planets warn that what you desire at the moment may be beyond you in terms of cost. Do you really need it? Is there a cheaper substitute to be had? Give it some thought.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are no doubt full of energy and brimming with confidence now the sun is in your sign, but you also need to look ahead and plan carefully. If you just throw yourself at life and hope for the best you could fall short of your full potential.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is one of those days when the way you approach life determines what kind of life you get to live. If you expect the worst you will get the worst – but if you expect the best it could turn out to be the most wonderful experience you’ve ever had!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everything in life happens for a reason, and while you may not entirely believe that you are nevertheless advised to act as if you do. There is a wider plan at work in the universe, so trust your instincts and follow where they lead you with confidence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must put career matters first over the next few days, because if you allow the working side of your life to plod along as usual you could miss out on a wonderful opportunity. This is no time to get stuck in a rut Scorpio – you must be bold!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who thinks you are an easy touch is in for a big surprise. While it’s true you don’t like taking life too seriously, it isn’t true you think like a fool. Just because you’ve got a smile on your face doesn’t mean your brain isn’t working.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If it feels that something is not quite right with your world then you must make it a priority to find out what it is. It may be just a small worry at the back of your mind but it could grow big very quickly if you choose to ignore it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be honest with yourself Aquarius, especially over partnership matters. At this time of year more than most the way you interact with other people will have a knock-on effect on all your doings, both personal and professional. Stay sharp.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be able to explain why you distrust someone but you know from long experience that it is always a mistake to ignore what your instincts try to tell you. You don’t have to confront them, but you do need to stay out of their way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com