Your daily horoscope: July 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you make an effort to see the good in all people over the next 12 months it will pay off in ways you had not expected. The world is only partly what it appears to be – a far bigger part is created by your own thoughts and feelings.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may want to carry a packet of tissues with you this weekend as a friend will need a shoulder to cry on and it’s you they will turn to for solace. Listen carefully to their woes and make the right noises – it should be enough.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The current full moon will have otherwise sane people running all over the place like mad people but as a no-nonsense Taurus you’ll keep your head. You may even be able to benefit, especially on the work front where your calm approach will be appreciated.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Travel and social plans are likely to be disrupted over the next 48 hours, so don’t make any hard and fast promises about where you are going to be and when you are going to be there. Keep the details as flexible as possible.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s not like you to let your desires lead you astray but it’s quite likely you will do something on impulse this weekend that has less than positive consequences. Still, all experience is good experience, so you’ll still come out of it ahead of the game.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The full moon in your opposite sign will test partnerships and relationships of all sorts this weekend, but especially affairs of the heart. Leos have a reputation for being able to forgive and forget and now is the time to live up to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You could get a bit impatient over the next 48 hours as people you expect to be on the ball seem unwilling to put in much of an effort. Don’t worry that you might come across as a bit pushy – certain people deserve to be challenged.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone you have gotten along with well in the past now seems a bit stand-offish and you will wonder if it is something you’ve said or done that has turned them against you. Don’t sweat it – it’s just the full moon playing havoc with their emotions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As this weekend’s full moon takes place in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart you may find that doubts and fears become more pronounced than they have been in the past. This is only a passing phase though, so don’t take it seriously.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t be lost for words this weekend but some of the things you say are likely to stir it up a bit. Which is probably no bad thing, especially as certain people seem to believe they can do as they please. Show them that isn’t true.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means have fun this weekend but don’t lose sight of the fact that you need to stay on top of a situation that could easily get out of hand. Remember too that you don’t need to spend a fortune to have a good time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The full moon in your sign suggests you could get rather emotional over the next 48 hours, even if you are the kind of Aquarius who rarely sheds a tear in sorrow. Maybe that’s no bad thing. Maybe you’ve been holding it in for too long.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stop worrying about minor problems and focus on what really matters, not least those schemes and dreams you had to put on hold while you sorted out other people’s issues for them. Work hard this weekend – on what matters to you!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com