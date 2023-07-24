Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Work and money matters will be of major importance over the coming 12 months but make time for fun and games too. Check in the mirror each and every day that you are wearing a smile – if not then you are not doing life right!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Remind yourself as the new week begins that some things are important and some things are not. If those around you are making a big deal of matters that seem minor to you then most likely they are nowhere near as disastrous as they fear.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The most important thing now is that you prioritize your aims both at home and at work. Also, if you are involved in planning some kind of social or family event don’t let others rush you into making a hasty decision. There’s still time to think.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry too much if you find yourself in a gloomy sort of mood today because you will brighten up later in the week when good news arrives to banish the blues. Even a Gemini can find it hard to conjure up a smile now and again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know what needs to be done to improve a relationship, so get on with it and make sure the object of your affection can see you are making an effort. A solution to a long-running family problem will become clearer as the day goes on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Do you push ahead with a creative endeavour or do you take it slow and make sure everything is planned with care? The sun in your sign is a clear indication that you can and you should move ahead as fast as possible, so getting going!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you need assistance of some kind today you must open your mouth and ask for it. Friends and colleagues will help you any way they can but you need to remember they can’t read your mind – and your bodily language can’t tell the whole story either.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you feel that a friend is taking you for granted you must let them know about it. Because you are usually such a laidback character you sometimes give the impression that you are happy with the way things are going, even when you actually hate it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The only danger as the new week begins is that you might get a bit too aggressive on the work front and turn people against you who should be your allies. Try not to be so argumentative when it comes to debating disputed facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can no longer ignore the fact that an issue you should have resolved a long time ago is still causing you problems. Family and financial matters are under especially challenging stars at the moment, so get your act together and get them sorted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You want to get on in the world but the time may not be right to make your big push for glory. The planets warn if you want to be one of life’s movers and shakers you need to take a long-term view. Be ambitious but be patient too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

At some stage today you will realize that a plan you thought could not possibly go wrong has some rather serious flaws and needs to be looked at again. The only thing it will cost you is a little bit more time and you’ve got plenty to spare.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are thinking of challenging someone in a position of authority be smart and look at the situation in a little more depth. While Neptune, your ruler, is going through its retrograde phase your actions may be too weak to bring success.

