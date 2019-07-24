Your daily horoscope: July 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have never been afraid to speak your mind or stand up for what you believe and you will be doing a lot of both this year. Speak from the heart and act with conviction, and do battle with those who don’t share your passion for truth and justice.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you find yourself involved in a debate of some kind today you must fight your corner but you must not bend the truth, not even a little. If you want to be taken seriously you must stick to the facts. Even the smallest untruth will undermine your arguments.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others may not appreciate what you tell them today but don’t let that stop you. It is important that someone is prepared to face reality head on and if no one else is minded to do it then that someone will have to be you. The truth matters.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will meet some interesting people over the next few days and you may be tempted to give up on what you are working on and work with them instead. Don’t. It may not be obvious yet but the planets warn they are somewhat unreliable.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful what you agree to today and tomorrow, especially if there is money at stake. Cosmic activity in the main financial area of your chart warns you cannot believe everything you hear. Even the so-called experts could get it wrong in a big way.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your head may be full of brilliant ideas but you are advised not to do anything with them yet. Give the sun time to move deeper into your birth sign before you make your move. The more you plan ahead now the more successful you will be later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find yourself beset by fears that make no sense at all, and if you are you must ignore them. Mercury is undergoing one of its retrograde phases at the moment, which means you cannot trust your own mind. Be positive at all times and in all situations.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how hard you strive to persuade those you live and work with that you know what you are talking about they won’t completely trust you. That may be annoying but try seeing things from their point of view. They’ve got more to lose than you have.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This could be a frustrating day, especially on the career front where employers and other important people don’t seem to care about the efforts you have been making. But why let that worry you? You know your own worth, so what else matters?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Travel plans may have to be put on hold over the next few days but it could be a blessing in disguise. You are so eager to get moving again that you could easily make a false start or a costly mistake, so take your time and get it right.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you hear over the next 24 hours may not delight you but neither will it be as negative as you initially fear. What you need to remember is that consequences always come from causes, so find out the reasons for this piece of bad news.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone, somewhere needs your help and once you realize that fact you will rush to their assistance. However, once you have solved their dilemma you must let them know that next time it happens they will be on their own. Make sure they learn.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be of the opinion that something that occurs today is of only minor importance, even laughable – and maybe to you it is – but other people are likely to take it very seriously indeed, so don’t make light of it within their hearing range.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com