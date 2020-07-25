Your daily horoscope: July 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore any and all criticism and follow the path that seems right for you. Yes, it may be a longer route to your goal than is strictly necessary, but on this occasion it is the journey that matters, for what you learn about life along the way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will either say too much or too little today, and either way you will get blamed for any misunderstandings. But that does not have to spoil your weekend. On the contrary, you are so full of self-confidence that you simply don’t care!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Be careful you don’t spend so much time daydreaming that you miss something of great importance. Your fantasies may be fun but you need to keep at least one foot, and one eye, and one ear, on the realities of your current situation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Everyone seems a lot happier and a lot more optimistic at the moment, and that’s great, but don’t lose sight of the fact that a number of far-reaching changes need to be made – changes that could turn some people’s smiles into frowns.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful what you say over the next 48 hours because if you let slip vital information you could lose whatever advantage you held over rivals. As a Cancer you know how to be secretive, so keep the answers, and even the questions, to yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be a dedicated follower of fashion but you need to be careful this weekend. If you get hooked on the latest fad you may find it leads you in some uncomfortable directions. Never give your power away to other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Can you trust what you hear? Probably not. The planets warn that certain people will deliberately bend facts and figures to suit their own agendas, so be on your guard at all times and check, and double check, what you are told for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Just because someone sits a rung or two higher on the ladder of success does not mean they are better than you. Did they get there on merit, or did they get there because they were over-promoted? Either way, you’ll be pulling ahead of them soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means make a bold move today but make sure you know what is at stake if you get it wrong. You may think you’re too smart to get caught out by cheaters and tricksters but even a Scorpio has been known to be too trusting at times!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will learn something today that you may not want to know. There are occasions when ignorance is bliss – and this is one of them – but if the universe insists that you discover an unpalatable truth then you have no option but to deal with it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means take a risk this weekend but don’t automatically assume that it will pay off. If you are looking to make some serious money then you need to look further ahead, because in the short-term profits will, at best, remain on the small side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you work or do business with will be less than honest with you over the next 48 hours, so act on the assumption that if they gain then you could lose big. Look out for No. 1 today, tomorrow and every day from now on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem remarkably positive and enthusiastic at the moment, which is good, but now the sun has left the most dynamic area of your chart it may become difficult to keep your spirits high. Remind yourself each and every day what you have to be thankful for.

