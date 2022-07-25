Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means be cheerful and carefree but don’t lose your grip on reality. There is so much you can accomplish but some things might still be too much for you, so recognize your limits and, this side of those limits, never give less than 100 per cent.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You want to do something daring and different but friends and loved ones who don’t share your need for adventure are likely to urge caution. Ignore them. You don’t need their support, not when the universe is on your side. Be true to your nature.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Is it possible to get something positive out of something negative? Of course it is, so stop worrying that events are moving away from you and start looking for ways to get ahead in both your personal and professional affairs. You’ll find them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus in the main financial area of your chart means you could make some serious money over the next few days, but you will need to work for it. You must also be sensible about how much you can accomplish on your own – not a lot.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There may be times as the new week begins when you start to feel sorry for yourself and it is of the utmost importance that you get a grip and be positive in everything you think, say and do. You can and you will make your mark.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A work-related matter may be causing some anxiety but the universe indicates there is precious little you need to be worried about. The closer you get to Thursday’s new moon the more you will see evidence that you are one of life’s lucky ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t try too hard to convert people to your point of view today. Even if you succeed your efforts could backfire in the long-term. If others want to believe things that are clearly not true then let them. What concern is it of yours?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The message of the planets for the next few days is that you need to watch what you think and say. It might be fun to speculate about various potential outcomes but there is a danger your mind could get fixed in a negative groove.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This could be a frustrating sort of day as events beyond your control conspire to hold you back, but over the longer term that could actually work in your favour. Let your rivals move first, so you can learn from their inevitable mistakes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, a gamble of some kind could pay off but it could also go drastically wrong, so get a grip on your risk-taking nature and save your resources for a better bet later on. You don’t have to treat each money-making opportunity as a personal challenge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is, of course, important to look forwards rather than back but today you must replay certain events in your mind so you don’t make the same sort of mistakes you made before. Yesterday’s experiences can help make tomorrow a more profitable place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no point wishing you were some place far away, because you are where you are and have no choice but to deal with that fact. If you could see the bigger cosmic picture you would realize you are precisely where you most need to be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more advice you get from family and friends today the more determined you must be to reject it all and follow your instincts. You don’t need other people telling you what, deep down, you already know. Trust yourself to make the right choices.

