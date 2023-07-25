Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart urges you to make two lists: one of the things in your life that are of genuine importance and the other of the things you would like to do IF you get the time. Work through the first list before you start on the second.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more other people doubt your abilities the more of an effort you will make to prove you have what it takes. Just be careful you are not being set up to do their work for them as well as your own. Some people can be rather sneaky.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may regret certain things you said and did but you know you cannot turn back the clock and unsay and undo them. But why would you want to? You were right to be critical of certain decisions and right to follow your own course of action.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

By all means speak your mind over the next 24 hours but be aware of the fact that not everyone will appreciate you pointing out their faults and failings. You should know by now that some people just don’t like to be told.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may believe that nothing can stop you but there is a real possibility you could come up against an immovable object today. But that’s okay – you are smart enough to find another way round rather than just batter your way through.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The whole wide world could be against you now and it would not bother you one little bit. You are in one of those moods when you take great delight in doing the opposite of what others say you should do. Why? Simply because you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may be true that a friend or loved one is keeping something from you but there is no point getting upset about it. If you pretend you don’t care they may slip up today and drop a very large hint as to what is really going on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The world needs people who are not afraid to back up their ideas and beliefs with immediate action and that’s where you come in. Don’t worry what others might think about what you have chosen to do, you will win them round eventually.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s time to face up to a situation you would prefer to avoid. What you need to remember is that while your rivals may seem stronger than you they don’t possess your levels of stamina and self-belief. If nothing else, you’ll outlast them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you want to change your life for the better, and of course you do, a change of location may be a good way to start. At this time of year you are not afraid to up sticks and move to a different town, city or even country.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may feel hard done because others have been recognized and rewarded for their efforts while you have been ignored but don’t worry. In a matter of days you will once again be in the thoughts of people in positions of power.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do whatever you can to avoid negative people today, and if you cannot avoid them at least erect a mental and emotional wall around yourself to keep their harmful thoughts and feelings at bay. Don’t let them drag you down to their level.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Are you working too hard? According to the planets you are, so make it your number one priority to find ways to arrange your days so you can enjoy some downtime too. There’s always a danger that if you don’t ease up you could break down.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com