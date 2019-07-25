Your daily horoscope: July 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to take extra care when dealing with money matters and business issues over the coming year, not least because you will have a tendency to rush into new projects with so much enthusiasm that you forget about the costs. Nothing comes for free.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You’ll be in a dynamic sort of mood today as Mars links with Jupiter across two of the most positive areas of your chart. Anyone who thinks you talk a lot but don’t follow up with action is about to be proved wrong in a very big way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A certain amount of criticism is to be expected today but you should simply ignore it. The more others complain that you have been neglecting their needs the more likely it is they want you to do something that is not in your interests. Don’t be fooled.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make the effort to get out and about over the next 24 hours, because someone you meet in the course of your travels could become a hugely important contact in the near future. Try to avoid being too independent – you’re at your best as a people person.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun has left your sign but that does not mean you can ease up. You have built up a considerable head of steam in recent weeks and you should aim to keep it going as long as possible – to the end of the month at the very least.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your sign now links with Jupiter, planet of expansion and enthusiasm, which means your energy levels will be extremely high. It does not matter how many things you have on the go over the next few days, you will finish them all with ease.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have so many plans and so much potential but are allowing silly fears and phobias to hold you back. Make it your aim today to push yourself through whatever mental and emotional barriers have been erected between you and your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The reason someone is being so critical of your efforts is because they are jealous of your popularity and success. You cannot stop them being so negative but you can ignore them and carry on as you are – which, with luck, will enrage them even more!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An extremely busy phase is about to begin and it is important that you know what direction you are going to be moving in and what obstacles you are likely to face along the way. Not one of those obstacles can stop you, or even slow you down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One of the most productive times of the year has now begun and with your ruler Jupiter on good terms with energy planet Mars today you can accomplish more over the next 24 hours than you managed to finish over the previous month. So get on with it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may believe in yourself and what you are doing 100 per cent but certain people don’t share your positive attitude. Do you take time out of your busy schedule to win them over? No you do not. Your success does not depend on their support.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to say anything that could cause a fight today as Mars in your opposite sign makes other people ridiculously touchy. It doesn’t matter if your words annoy them but it does matter if they then try to block your progress, so be smart.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It does not matter how many brilliant ideas you have flying around that big brain of yours, the question is: what are you going to do with them? Focus on the one or two ideas that mean the most to you and leave the rest for another day.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com