Your daily horoscope: July 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be determined to show the critics and cynics that you have what it takes to succeed but don’t expend so much energy trying to impress other people that you forget what it is you should be doing with your life. Learn to ignore negativity this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Just because everyone else seems happy with the way things are does not mean you have to pretend to be happy too. Most likely you are not the only one who thinks things could be better, but you may be the only one brave enough to say it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will encounter opposition in one shape or another this week but you are not the sort to give in at the first sign of trouble so double your efforts and make sure those who are trying to slow your progress understand it isn’t going to work.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t get angry or frustrated with people who are either unable or unwilling to understand what you are trying to tell them. If they really do get on your nerves then limit the amount of time you spend with them. They’ll see sense sooner or later.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone in a position of authority will make a decision that changes everything over the next few days and it is of the utmost importance that you recognize how it impacts your own position. Whatever else you do, don’t panic – it might actually be good for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can expect some kind of challenge over the next few days but with the Sun moving through your sign it shouldn’t cause you too much trouble. Your self-belief is so strong that even if you do find yourself overmatched you’ll still find ways to win.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have made a mistake of some kind you must admit it and then make a conscious effort to put it behind you. Even if it appears that no one has noticed your error it will nag at you until you put what you’ve done wrong right again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A discussion with someone whose views and opinions are very different to your own could easily get out of hand today but if you are smart you will see what’s about to happen and make sure it doesn’t become an all-out war of words.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your options for action may seem limited at the moment but in a way that’s good because it will force you to look for new ways to get from where you are now to where you most want to be. Be a bit more adventurous in your thinking.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will see or hear something today that annoys you intensely but there is no point getting worked up about it. Yes, someone is clearly lying and should be put on the spot for it but don’t let it consume your every waking moment. They’re not worth the effort.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t lack for advice as the new week begins but if you are wise you will ignore what friends and so-called experts tell you and follow your instincts to the letter. Deep down you already know the answers to the questions that really matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are always prepared to forgive and forget but it appears that someone has hurt you so deeply that you cannot just let it go. The good news is that person is well aware what their stupidity has done, so expect an apology any time now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Sometimes a situation is so complicated that even someone with your vast understanding finds it hard to work out what’s going on and that seems to be the situation you find yourself in now. Quit worrying and let the universe deal with it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com