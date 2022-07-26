Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more other people try to point out where you are going wrong this year the more determined you must be to ignore them. You don’t need to be told what your weaknesses are, and you know your strengths are much more important.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are too many restrictions in your life and you are determined to break free of them. That’s good, but don’t just charge at them without some sort of plan or you will get nowhere. Also, when you get your freedom what will you do with it?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be impulsive by nature but Mars in your sign, at odds with mind planet Mercury today, could have you doing some very strange things. Keep your wits about you and keep in mind that mistakes can be financially costly.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No one can stop you getting the best out of life but you can stop yourself by adopting the wrong attitude. The message of the stars today is that you need to get past your anger and start seeing the good in life more often than the bad.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Sometimes things come so easy to you that you don’t make the efforts you should and that seems to be your problem at the moment. Your task today is to find a project that inspires you, not just for an hour or two but for a lifetime.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Follow your instincts and don’t waste time asking people what they think about your aims and ambitions. Almost certainly their views will be negative, so ignore them completely and trust what your inner voice tells you – then act on it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Mars today, giving a boost to your energy levels both physically and mentally. However, because you are in such a hurry to get things done you risk making silly mistakes. What’s the rush? You’re not on the clock.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you observe what is taking place in the world over the next two or three days the more life will make sense to you. What you learn about other people and their motives will teach you some interesting things about yourself as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Events on the work front could be unsettling today but it’s unlikely they can cause you any real harm, so relax and don’t worry. This is one of those occasions when you will accomplish more if you embrace change rather than try to avoid it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you make an effort to see things from another person’s point of view over the next 24 hours you will come to understand why they have been behaving so badly of late. Maybe it’s not really their fault. Maybe they’re just terrified by events.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be tempted to confront a friend with your suspicions about what they’ve been up to but will that make matters better or worse? On this occasion it might be safer to let them get on with it and not offer an opinion of your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will find it easy to get your way today – your powers of persuasion are such that you can get almost anyone to do almost anything for you – but why bother when there isn’t much you actually need? Don’t issue orders just because you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If someone you work or do business with defies your wishes today you won’t be happy about it, but think twice before causing a scene. There have been times of late when you too refused to toe the line – a fact they will happily remind you of!

