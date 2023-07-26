Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may have a lofty opinion of your own abilities but not everyone shares that view and your task over the coming year is to convince the doubters that you have what it takes. Are you the real deal or a clever imposter? Over to you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you are feeling a bit down today then find an activity that is guaranteed to cheer you up and focus on that to the exclusion of everything else. It won’t take much to get you back to being the life and soul of the party who everyone adores.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn you could easily take what a friend or colleague says the wrong way today, leading to bad feelings all round. A positive attitude is a must at this time of year, so ignore any apparent negativity and keep moving ahead.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you believe in yourself today then all things will be possible. Even if you are in a bit of a rut at the moment you can easily find your way out of it, simply by focusing on the fun things in your life, of which there are many.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in the most open and outgoing area of your chart makes it easy for you to look on the bright side of life but not everyone shares your sunny disposition. Avoid people whose pessimism brings you down. If you cannot avoid them, ignore them instead.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The message of the stars today is that your thought processes could be creating a world that is more fantasy than reality. Do whatever it takes to get your head out of the clouds. There are plenty of fun things to do back in the real world.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why the mad rush to get things done? Why the almost irresistible urge to be first in everything you do? Most likely it’s Mars in your sign that is driving you on and the good news is that’s not a bad thing. Aim to be No. 1.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some things can be changed quickly and easily and some things needs more time and effort to get right and what you are working on now is definitely one of the latter. Don’t try to push too far, too soon – let life happen at its own speed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Strive to keep things simple today, especially on the work front where there is clearly a lot of scope for confusion. The planets warn if you complicate matters for no good reason it could be you who loses out most in the long-term.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you believe that what you are doing is right and good? Of course you do, so act quickly and decisively and don’t doubt for a moment that you will succeed. It won’t only be you who benefits from your efforts, the wider world will benefit too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With ego planet Mars moving through one of the best areas of your chart at the moment you won’t doubt for even a second that you have what it takes to succeed. That does not, however, give you cosmic permission to act in a reckless manner!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Get tough with someone whose constant questioning of your authority is beginning to wear you down. Take them aside to a place where you won’t be disturbed and spell it out for them that if they don’t show more loyalty you will show them the door.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A change of scene will do you a great deal of good. If you are free to visit a place where you can be alone with your thoughts today then go for it. If you won’t be free until another day you can at least start making plans.

