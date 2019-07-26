Your daily horoscope: July 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The quicker you learn to adapt to new methods and routines the sooner you will be able to move ahead professionally and financially. Make it your number one aim over the coming 12 months to move with the times – or even be ahead of them, if possible.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will pay you to be a bit more accepting of people who don’t share your drive and ambition. Not everyone possesses your can-do, get-it-done nature (if they did you wouldn’t be so special), so make allowances while still making your natural talents count.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to be much in demand at the moment, which is nice, but can you be sure it is for the right reasons? The planets warn that some of those who want to get close to you have motives that are anything but positive. Learn to spot the frauds.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you gain from someone else’s misfortune there is no reason why you should feel bad about it. In the game of life there are always going to be winners and losers and for the time being at least you are one of the lucky ones, so enjoy it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be having second thoughts about what course you should be taking in the immediate future but don’t dwell on the matter to such an extent that you worry yourself sick. What happens over the next few days will point you in the right direction.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is your time of year and you have every right and every reason to make the most of it. The sun and Mars in your sign will encourage you to go beyond your limits and explore new possibilities, the number of which are now almost endless.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may find it hard to say “no” to someone who asks you for a favor but the fact is you don’t have much choice in the matter. There is no telling how their current situation will work itself out, so be smart and err on the side of caution.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You prefer to be honest in your dealings with other people but it will pay you to be a little bit devious today. Whatever it is you are after, make it seem as if you want something completely different – that way there will be less competition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want your efforts to be more effective then you need to have a major clear out of all the things in your life that you no longer need. Anything that seems to be holding you back from furthering your career aims has got to go – right away!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may want to be lenient with someone who has let you down, but if you do there is every chance they will let you down again, so pretend to be angry and make sure they know their behavior is unacceptable. They’ll thank you for it one day.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because you have all the facts on your side does not mean you are going to win an argument. What truly matters is the passion you bring to what you are saying. The fact that counts most is that emotions very often win the day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you want to stay on good terms with others today you are advised not to be too demanding, even if your demands are nothing special. At this time of year more than most your success depends as much on other people as it does on your own efforts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The one thing you must not do now is take on any new responsibilities. With the sun and Mars in the work area of your chart you are doing more than your fair share as it is, so for the sake of your wellbeing refuse to do any more.

