Your daily horoscope: July 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The more times you have failed in the past the more likely it is you will accomplish something wonderful over the coming 12 months. Have faith in your artistic and creative abilities, and have faith that the universe wants you to succeed – and you will.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in Leo will give you bags of energy, but what are you going to do with it all? Anything of a creative nature will work well for you this week, so if you have not yet started on a new project then get started on one now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Family members will behave in some strange ways over the next few days but there is no need to be alarmed. Once everyone has had their say the air will be cleared and you will all be the best of friends again – until next time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be in a minority of one today but that does not mean you should change your mind, still less change direction. Since when have you been the kind to care what other people think about you? You quite enjoy being the odd one out.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You could come into money this week, but if you do you must be sensible about what you do with it. If you splash out on something expensive now you may regret it later when you need some quick cash but your pockets are empty.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must refuse to settle for second best over the coming week. If anyone stands between you and your goal they had better move out of the way quickly, because you are in no mood to slow down for them, and you certainly won’t stop!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The mood you greet the week with is the mood you will carry on over the next seven days, so no matter what you think your troubles might be you must adopt a positive and cheerful mindset. Then only positive and cheerful things will happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It will pay you to keep an open mind over the next few days, because something is about to happen that could put some of your pet assumptions to the test. There is only one thing you can be sure about: that truth is stranger than fiction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can and you will accomplish great things over the next few months, but there is a danger you could be a bit impatient and make the kind of mistakes you need to avoid. Listen to what your instincts tell you – and make sure you act on them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The next few days could see you jumping between extremes. Does that matter? Yes it does, because if you go too far in one direction you could invite an opposing cosmic force to pull you back when you want to move forward. Seek out a middle way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everyone has secrets, even Capricorn, and it may be the case that something you would prefer to keep to yourself becomes public knowledge over the next 24 hours. There is no point trying to deny it as everyone can see it is true. Embrace it instead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Certain individuals will be full of themselves over the next few days and their self-importance is likely to annoy you. The problem is the more you show it the more they will act in ways designed to enrage you. Try ignoring them instead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Resist the urge to change what has worked well for you in the past. According to the planets this is a time when you should be consolidating the way you do things, not looking around for new methods and routines. Why change a winning hand?

