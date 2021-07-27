Your daily horoscope: July 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The year ahead will bring a number of challenges, but one in particular will stand out from the rest and leave you in no doubt this is one of those make-or-break situations. Raise your game and let the world see you’re a force to be reckoned with.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be so excited by a new idea or insight that you rush into doing something with it before thinking it through. That could be a big mistake. Make sure you know what issues and problems you are likely to face while trying to make it work.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets warn you may have to deal with someone who is clearly jealous of your success. If so, don’t let yourself get annoyed, no matter what the provocation may be. Let them be as petty as they please – you don’t have to come down to their level.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be of the opinion that by working your socks off today you can get on top of your workload again, but don’t overdo it. Stay in your comfort zone and only do what is absolutely necessary at any given moment. Everything will work out fine.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No effort will be too much for you over the next 24 hours, so keep plugging away and expect to see some kind of breakthrough very soon. On the work front, especially, colleagues and employers will praise you to the skies – and may actually mean it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Jupiter, planet of expansion, is about to move back into your opposite sign, so you can no longer expect partners and loved ones to support you 100 per cent – at least for a while. But what does that matter when your confidence is already sky-high!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must argue your case forcefully today and not let those with louder voices drown out what you have to say. You may not be one of the most vocal members of the zodiac but you always make sure you know what you are talking about.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Take care that what you say today, although well meant, does not hurt the feelings of friends and colleagues. Yes, of course, you want them to be more dynamic and take more chances, but try not to be negative about it. Talk up their talents.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have no choice but to give up on a project you once had high hopes for, but the good news is that by walking away from it now you will create time and space for something better later on. Always know when it’s time to move on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

After all the recent comings and goings, both at home and at work, you could probably do with a rest, and while your ruler Jupiter is moving retrograde there is no reason at all why you should not reward yourself with a few days off, starting today!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not have much enthusiasm for what you are expected to do today but if you are smart you will act as if it’s the most important thing in your life. Influential people are watching you closely, so make sure they like what they see.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is not much point coming on too strong today, at home or at work, because the planets warn that what you start now is unlikely to reach a successful conclusion. Take life as it comes and refuse to worry about tomorrow – it will take care of itself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You could do worse today than pack an overnight bag and head off some place where the world can’t find you. The simple fact is you need peace and quiet so you can hear what your head and your heart are trying to tell you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com