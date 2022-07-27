Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you allow other people to dictate what you can and cannot do this year your efforts will fall short of true success. You’re a Leo and Leos do best when they have the courage of their own convictions. Give yourself permission to do anything and everything!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The only person who can resolve your issues is you and if you are smart you will accept that fact and get busy finding creative ways to improve your position. The approaching new moon will help but first you need to help yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be convinced that you are right and someone else is wrong but that kind of confrontational thinking can only lead to even deeper disagreements. There are areas where you can compromise if you try and it’s essential that you identify them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t give up on a friendship or partnership that has been going through a tough time of late, because the planets indicate there is plenty of life in it yet. Tomorrow’s new moon will remind you of all the wonderful things you still have in common.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make use of the approaching new moon to tidy up your financial affairs. For one reason or another money matters have got a bit complicated of late, so give the impulse buying a rest and focus on making sure your outgoings don’t exceed your income.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A loved one’s last-minute change of plan will have you howling in frustration but there is no point getting too angry about it. If you go along with what they want to do now it will give you the excuse to do something for yourself later on.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others say you should be taking risks the more you must be on your guard. Why are they so concerned about what you do or don’t do? Maybe it’s because they want to use your successes – and your failures – for their own ends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s air signs you may be better at thinking than feeling but you have emotions like everyone else and some of those emotions are close to the surface. Stay calm and see events for what they are, not what you fear they might be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get past the idea that only you know what is going on and therefore only you can decide what your team’s next course of action should be. Not only will that turn people against you but your chances of success will be limited too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The approaching new moon gives a heightened sense of urgency to the plans you’ve been making and if you really go for it today the results could be extraordinary. But don’t overdo it. Make sure you’re still fit enough to enjoy the fruits of your success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if life is conspiring against you but a little bit of serious thought should persuade you that, compared to most people, you’re doing rather well. Success is about talent and hard work, of course, but more than that it’s about attitude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you are on the move over the next few days you need to be careful. As luck planet Jupiter begins its retrograde phase in the travel area of your chart there is a danger you could get too reckless for your own good. You’re not invincible.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more advice you get from family and friends the more confused you become, so close your ears to it all and follow what your instincts suggest. You may have to shut yourself in a soundproof room for a while to give your mind time to settle.

