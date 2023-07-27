Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are not one to shirk a challenge and you are not about to start now but you don’t need to make a war of each and every situation. The planets indicate you will achieve more this year if you choose to be a little less confrontational.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

When dealing with situations where fact and fiction have no clear dividing line you must trust your own intuition. You may have no reason to disbelieve what someone is telling you today but don’t ignore your inner voice if it warns they are lying.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more others try to make you feel guilty about the fun you’ve been having the more you will go out of your way to have even more. It’s true that not everyone has been as lucky as you but that’s hardly your fault. Enjoy your good fortune.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t lack for confidence today, nor will you lack for opportunities to express yourself in the world at large. Social events and travel plans are under excellent stars, so get up and get busy and make it your business to strike a few sparks.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because a friend sees things from a different perspective does not mean you cannot work together. In fact, your radically different outlooks could be a positive in that you are encouraged to look for answers you might not otherwise have known were there.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no right way or wrong way to reach your ultimate goal, there is only the way that works best for you. Anyone who tries to steer you in a direction not of your own choosing must be reminded that Leos are never for turning.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Why does everyone you deal with lately seem to take the opposite view to your own? Are they doing it on purpose? Is there some kind of conspiracy going on? Of course not, but they may know something that you do not. Find out what that is.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What goes around always comes around eventually, so don’t be surprised if the ripples from an incident in the distant past catch up with you today. In fact you may have to put right now what you made such a mess of then.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry too much if your mind jumps all over the place and you find it hard to focus on one thing for any length of time. That could actually work in your favor by highlighting a range of possibilities you were previously unaware of.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No one gets to the point as quickly and effectively as a Sag and that trait will serve you well today. Call it as you see it and let others know, in plain and simple language, what it is you expect of them. They’ll get the message!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s okay to push hard to get things done but be careful you don’t turn people against you. Use your authority to get a project moving at a good pace, while also using your unique sense of humor to keep your team members smiling.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be true that a colleague has been telling some less than flattering stories about you but is it worth making an issue of the matter? You have never been the sort to care what other people think about you, so why start now?

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to defend your interests with every weapon at your disposal today. Let rivals know that you will not give in no matter how much pressure they bring to bear and if they want a fight to the finish that’s okay by you.

