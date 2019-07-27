Your daily horoscope: July 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to work out when it is right to act and when it is right to wait. If you call it correctly the rewards will be massive. If you call it wrong you could find you lose more than you gain.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Yes, someone you are depending on is dragging their feet for no good reason, but no, you must not allow yourself to get angry about it. The planets warn that is precisely the reaction they are hoping you will take. Don’t fall for it – stay calm.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be in two minds about getting involved in some kind of social activity this weekend, but if you make the effort you will thoroughly enjoy it. However, if it gets a bit competitive you may need to remind yourself that it’s still just a game.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Saturn in the wealth area of your chart warns you need to be careful when dealing with money matters. Even if you know what you are doing there could be something small you have overlooked and that something small could have big consequences.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because you are in the right does not mean you are guaranteed to get your own way. The planets warn if you come on too strong or push too hard this weekend you could trigger a reaction from people who can make life difficult for you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have no intention of sitting on the fence and watching the world go by, and that’s great, but you also need to remember that there are other people involved in your world and their aims may be at odds with your own. Think of that before you act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If a friend or family member says something you don’t want to hear over the next 48 hours you may be inclined to close your ears and pretend it never happened. That would be a mistake. What they have to tell you could in fact be of massive value.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With both the sun and Mars moving through one of the more positive areas of your chart at the moment you don’t lack for self-belief, but you may at times lack self-control, so try standing back occasionally from what you are doing – then you will do it better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This could be one of those times when your calm exterior begins to crack under pressure, so be good to yourself and don’t expect too much, either of yourself or other people. Remember, life is what it is, not necessarily what you want it to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you try to force other people to do things they don’t want to do this weekend you could stir up a whole heap of trouble. With Mars on your side you may be able to get your way in some situations but in others the backlash could be severe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn in your sign is going through one of its retrograde phases, which means if you forget what your limits are the consequences won’t be to your liking. Ignore those who try to encourage you to take unnecessary risks. They want to see you fail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Despite what you may think no one is out to get you or make you look bad. For some unknown reason you appear to believe there is some kind of conspiracy to deny you the success you crave, but it isn’t true. Try being a little less paranoid!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Differences of opinion with partners and loved ones may make this a more intense weekend than it needs to be. Whenever voices start to sound angry try removing yourself from the scene until it blows over. You don’t have to get personally involved.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com