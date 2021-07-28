Your daily horoscope: July 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must be completely honest with yourself about what it is you want most from life. Don’t be afraid to follow your passions this year, and don’t be afraid to let others know what those passions are. You may be surprised how much support you get.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is the ideal time to do something sensational, something that makes the world sit up and take notice of you. What that something might be only you can decide but make sure it’s big enough and special enough to change the world for the better.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars today is that you must not make promises you might find hard to keep, especially when dealing with work colleagues and employers. If you let someone down today it could be a very long time before they trust you again.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be sociable by nature but you are advised to be extra careful today about where you go and who you hook up with. No matter how much others beg you to join in the fun you would be wise to keep your distance, for now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As a cardinal sign you can be incredibly dynamic but you can also come across as a bit too abrasive and that could turn people off today. There are ways to get what you desire without making a small war of it, so think before you act.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As Mercury joins the sun in your sign today you will get a surge of energy and enthusiasm, making it easy for you to get things done. Don’t expect others to be as pumped up as you though – if they were you wouldn’t be so special, would you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may feel you have not done as much as you should have of late but don’t worry about it. When the Sun moves into your sign a few weeks from now you will get the chance to push ahead fast. For the time being though, take it slow.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Mercury moves into the friendship area of your chart today, making it easy for you to do things with people who share your outlook on life. They don’t have to be serious things though. If what you do together makes you laugh then that’s good for the world too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s now painfully obvious that you have fallen short of your potential – and it’s just as obvious you can do something about it. Just because you have failed to reach one or several goals does not mean you cannot have new goals today and in the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you feel the need to get away from your current environment then don’t hesitate for even a moment. Once the wanderlust grips you the only way to get rid of it will be to hit the road and see where it takes you. A new adventure begins!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If your sixth sense tells you there is something your friends are keeping from you no doubt you’ll feel you need to find out about it. On this occasion though you may be better off not knowing. Focus on something else until it no longer matters to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how well suited you are to being the boss, the universe will remind you that not even an Aquarius can be top dog all the time. If that fact comes as a blow to your ego you may need to question what you find important in life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Give some serious thought to how you can improve your daily life. As mind planet Mercury moves into the work area of your chart today there will be no end of ways you can streamline your habits and your schedule to give yourself more “me” time.

