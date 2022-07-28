Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is a harbinger of great success but as luck planet Jupiter begins one of its retrograde phases you must not take anything for granted. Don’t just believe you are the best, show the world it’s an indisputable fact.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be even more creative and dynamic than you usually are today. The new moon in your fellow fire sign of Leo will energize you to such an extent that if you don’t find an outlet for your passions you might actually explode!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the domestic area of your chart means you must get to grips with an ongoing family matter. Forget about everything else for a while and deal with this situation and nothing else. After that you can move on to more exciting things.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you meet on your travels today will open your mind to new ideas and may even open doors that previously were locked to you. Communications of all sorts are under excellent stars, so don’t hesitate to speak up about what you believe.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you go out of your way to be nice to people today the universe will go out of its way to reward you. Cosmic activity in the financial area of your chart will create new money-making opportunities. If you act fast you could get rich.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A new moon in your sign means that if you put a name to your dream today it is sure to come true, maybe not immediately but certainly between now and the end of the year. The universe is behind you every inch of the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try to keep other people guessing about what you are up to. The less friends and family and workmates know of your plans the less likely it is they will try to talk you out of them. Trust your inner voice, it knows what you need.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Some of your ideas may seem a bit far-fetched to those who don’t share your vision (just about everyone) but they will come round to your way of seeing things very soon. A new reality requires a new approach, so be fearless in your thinking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The best way to get the powers that be on your side is to be completely open about your ambitions. Let them see how hungry you are for success and let them know you will break all records to get it. They will admire you for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Yes, of course, you are right and everyone else is wrong but if you take that attitude too far over the next 24 hours you could miss something of major importance. Don’t dismiss other people’s opinions simply because they differ from your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If alarm bells are not yet going off in your head then give it time, they soon will be. Because today’s new moon falls in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart you may be inclined to overreact, but rather that than not react at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to make more of an effort to work with people rather than against them. The only way you are going to reach your goals in the near future is by sharing them with like-minded people. There’s no way you can do it all on your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can save a lot of time, effort and money today by learning from other people’s mistakes. Some of your friends and work colleagues are unable to do that because they are too rigid in their outlook, but you recognize the benefits of flexible thinking.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com