HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Forget about trying to please other people and do what feels right and proper to you. There will be those who say you are being selfish but what if you are? It’s your life, your birthday and your choice as to which direction the year ahead will take.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If there is something you truly desire it’s up to you to reach out and take it, because no one is going to give it to you. On the work front, especially, make sure employers and colleagues know you are not playing games – you’re aiming for the top.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A loved one needs your assistance and you must give it to them with no questions asked, no matter what the cost may be to you personally. The more you put yourself out for others now the more the universe will put itself out for you later on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Now that Mercury, your ruler, is moving into the domestic area of your chart you can and you must think seriously about your family situation. Focus on the problems that actually exist rather than ones you have conjured up in your own mind.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Suddenly everything seems to be coming together again. You are certainly a lot more optimistic about life than you were a week or two back. However, don’t get so optimistic that you start making silly mistakes, especially the kind that cost you money.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mercury, planet of the mind, leaves your sign today but that does not mean you will lose your mind! On the contrary, you will most likely become a bit more cautious about the ideas running through your head. Are they your own ideas or other people’s?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

With Mars in your sign you have been pushing ahead at quite a rate in recent days but now you need to slow down a bit and rely more on brain than brawn. Despite what some people might say there is no big rush to get things done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to say what you believe others want to hear today but that will do neither them nor you a great deal of good. Instead, be honest with them all the way down the line and insist that they be honest with you in return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Recent developments on the work front were challenging to say the least but you kept your nerve and came through unscathed and made some new friends and allies along the way. You have every right to feel confident about the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in Leo has ignited your passion for faraway places but think carefully before packing a bag and heading off into the wide blue yonder. Are there matters closer to home that should be taken care of first? You know there are.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You know you need to get your financial house in order but you also know if you act in haste it could make matters worse. Take your time, think long and hard about what needs to be done and make sure loved ones are behind you 100 per cent.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your options for individual action may be limited at the moment but if you are prepared to work as part of a team your options are pretty much endless. Get together with people who share your aims and ideals and make great things happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you listen to what your inner voice tells you today you won’t go far wrong. There may be a dozen or more people trying to get your attention but if you are smart you will ignore them all and follow your own intuition – it won’t let you down.

